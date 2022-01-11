Tumblr adds sensitive content switching to iOS to comply with App Store rules – TechCrunch





Tumblr has been hiding search results for various tags on iOS for weeks in order to comply with App Store guidelines. Currently, Tumblr is trying to solve the problem by deploying sensitive content switching to iOS apps. This allows users to opt in to view sensitive content. (Toggle opts out of displaying sensitive content by default.)

Searching for sensitive tags like “marijuana” will hide the search results in the updated TumblriOS app. Instead, a pop-up will appear asking you to turn off sensitive content filters if you want to see search results.[設定を表示]Click to view sensitive content and you’ll be redirected to the Tumblr website in your mobile browser instead of the in-app menu. After changing the settings, you need to restart the iOS app for the changes to take effect. Finally, you can see search results including that Baby Yoda’s fan art is insensitive (yes, really).

According to Tumblr, when you enable the “Hide Sensitive Content” toggle, the app hides posting recommendations with sensitive tags, blogs with explicit content, and searches with sensitive tags. (By Tumblr’s definition, explicit content isn’t as clear as adult content that Tumblr defines as GIFs, images, videos, and illustrations depicting gender and genitals. Adult content is currently banned. TechCrunch , I asked Tumblr for clarification about the difference in adult content. It’s explicit, but I haven’t received an answer yet.)

Disabling the new toggle allows users to view sensitive search results that don’t violate community guidelines, or tap overlays to access explicitly marked blogs. However, explicit content remains hidden on iOS. Users with toggle disabled will also receive recommendations for sensitive content.

On the other hand, even if toggle is enabled, some seemingly harmless tags may trigger a warning pop-up. For example, testing has shown that the sexual context of a word prohibits the tag “send” unless you opt out of a sensitive content filter. This is a problem because tags are often used in different non-sexual ways on the Tumblr platform. When you post something on a blog posted by another user, it is automatically tagged as “send”.

Previously, Tumblr provided a similar toggle switch that allows you to block adult content on your site directly in your iOS settings unless the user chooses to view this content. However, the toggle focused on banning pornographic content hosted by Tumblr before the decision to officially ban all pornography from the platform in 2018.

“These latest updates give us more control over the iOS app community, build the best experience for the community, and explore interesting content,” Tumblr said in a company blog post. increase. “Experience in our community is a top priority, but we also need to comply with Apples App Store guidelines and our own guidelines.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/11/tumblr-sensitive-content-toggle-ios-app-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos