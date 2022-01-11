Resellers To Get Green Light To Sell ISV Solutions





Google Cloud resellers soon will get the official go-ahead to sell independent software vendors’ third-party solutions to end customers via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The cloud computing provider will roll out the new program in the first half of this year, according to Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president of Google Cloud’s global ecosystem and channels, who did not share the economics of the initiative.

Launched in 2018, the online Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to procure and deploy software packages that run on Google Cloud without having to manually configure the software, virtual machine instances, storage or network settings. The third-party solutions have been vetted by Google Cloud Purchases are added to customers’ existing Google Cloud invoices. and can be integrated with Google Cloud, on-premises and multi-cloud projects.

“Our terms of service today do not allow resellers to resell third-party solutions [via Google Cloud Marketplace], but we are in the process of rolling out a program that would facilitate resellers to be able to take third-party solutions to market via the marketplace, ”Icchpurani told CRN.

Google Cloud acknowledged, however—as reported in a December article in The Information—that some resellers already had been selling third-party software solutions through its marketplace, and that it recently has “clarified” its policy that prohibits the practice. not seen that clarification as a “big topic” among partners with the exception of a few, according to Ichhpurani.

Giving resellers that ability—which rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure already allow through their marketplaces—always was on Google Cloud’s road map and its enablement was “just a matter of timing,” he said.

Google Cloud Marketplace And ISVs

The announcement comes as Google Cloud said it’s also making significant investments in its marketplace functionality with new technical resources that will help independent software vendors (ISVs) more quickly distribute their apps and solutions.

Google Cloud does not break out its revenue for Google Cloud Marketplace, but said it’s seen a 550 percent increase in gross third-party transaction value for its first three quarters of 2021 compared with the same period for 2020. That’s up from a 300 percent increase for the first two quarters.

“We’re seeing a lot of traction in the ISV marketplace, and that’s why we’re not only increasing the resources for technology, co-innovation, technical architects working with partners, but also go-to-market resources to actually take solutions to market, ”Ichhpurani said.

Google Cloud has standardized its marketplace revenue share to 3 percent for all eligible ISV partners. That means if an ISV sells its product to an end customer for $ 100 on Google Cloud Marketplace, for example, Google Cloud’s cut of that would be 3 percent of that , or $ 3.

“That will reduce the friction even further of selling via the marketplace and we think will continue to drive more growth in the marketplace,” Ichhpurani said.

Google Cloud’s previous rate ranged “tremendously,” based on the volume of transactions by ISVs, all the way up to 20 percent, he said.

Microsoft similarly cut its commercial marketplace fees to 3 percent, from 20 percent, in July for its Azure Marketplace and AppSource. AWS did not immediately respond to an inquiry about its AWS Marketplace fee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/google-cloud-marketplace-resellers-to-get-green-light-to-sell-isv-solutions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos