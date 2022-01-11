How restaurants increase spending





Today, when consumers engage in restaurants, they expect to come across digital features that enable simple and convenient transactions.

However, not all technologies are equally helpful in increasing consumer spending. According to data from PYMNTS’s new study Digital Divide: Minding The Loyalty Gap, created in collaboration with Paytronix, ordering and fulfillment capabilities are a top priority for many.

Friction-free order

According to a report from a census of more than 2,000 U.S. adults conducted in mid-November, 34% of consumers are one of the most encouraging technologies to buy order-related features. I recognize that it is one. From certain restaurants, 30% said the same about pickup options and loyalty programs. On the other hand, menu updates and QR code availability were still important to a significant percentage of restaurant customers, but were not top priorities.

Restaurant customers don’t just want the simple and intuitive ordering experience they expect.

I think the number of guests seeking a personal experience will continue to grow. And in five years, the winner will be the one who can really differentiate the experience beyond that. Steph So, Head of Digital Experience at Shake Shack, told PYMNTS in an interview. Friction-free ones are absolute table stakes.

Boost loyalty

Research also found that consumers ranked the availability of loyalty and rewards programs as the single feature most likely to encourage them to spend more at a particular restaurant. .. 16% of consumers have ranked these programs as the most popular digital features. This is far superior to the second most popular online ordering feature.

A significant percentage of consumers also wanted a variety of on-site order collection channels, but other features such as digital platform menu updates and QR code features were less important to most restaurant customers. ..

Given the powerful appeal that reward programs bring to many restaurant customers, brands are best possible by leveraging these membership bases to bring consumers into contact with other features within the digital ecosystem. Is required to create a loyalty experience.

Entering 2022, one of our focus areas is how to increase value propositions beyond spending and redemption within our compensation programs. Vincent Szwajkowski, brand and growth leader in fast casual pizzaia Blaze Pizza, is the October edition of Order to Eat Tracker, also co-created with Paytronix on PYMNTS. With members of the loyalty program, you have the opportunity to generate more comprehensive yields and provide a more community environment.

