The excellent Beats Fit Pro earphones will be available in more countries on January 28th





Beats’ best earphone, Beats Fit Pro, was only available in the United States shortly after it was released a few months ago. Later, Apple launched earphones in China, which will now be more widely available on January 28th. That’s when Beats Fit Pro will be available in Canada, Europe, and Japan.

Pre-orders for releases worldwide will begin on January 24th, before the buds hit the shelves on the 28th, according to tweets from Apple-owned brands. Beats Fit Pro includes a flexible wing tip that can be fixed (comfortably) to your ear without loosening while exercising.

According to Engadget, Beats FitPro will be priced at 200/230 in Europe. It costs C $ 250 in Canada. You can get it for 24,800 yen in Japan. As in the United States, Fit Pro earphones are available in black, white, gray and purple.

Beats Fit Pro earphones are basically a sportier version of AirPods Pro.Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

It has the same active noise cancellation system as AirPods Pro, IPX4 water resistance, and also supports head tracking when listening to spatial audio. The battery life is estimated to be up to 6 hours when charging, and the case can be used for an additional 21 hours. They do not check all bells and whistles. For example, there is no wireless charging. AirPods improve performance on voice calls.

But while maintaining most of Apple’s ecosystem tricks, it definitely provides a better, more powerful sound with a fit that provides greater stability. These are top picks for workout earphones, but I also use them regularly for everyday listening.

