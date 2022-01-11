USDOT updates innovation, technical principles





The state of federal regulation on the transportation business should prioritize safety, economic growth and climate change. The leadership of the US Department of Transportation was recently confirmed in a set of guiding principles.

To give transportation users access to technological advances based on safety features, the ministry has updated a statement of priorities aimed at reflecting President Joe Biden’s vision for the country’s mobility network. ..

Specifically, the ministry said authorities would benefit from pursuing policies that would facilitate the development of infrastructure that could withstand the effects of bad weather. The restoring force of such infrastructure must complement the adoption of technologies that enhance security and communication between modes of transport.

Innovation should work for Americans. Innovations are high tech like drones, medium technology like bike sharing, and sometimes low tech like turning parking spaces into dining rooms. These new principles ensure a future of transportation that meets the needs of the United States.

Innovation must follow the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Innovation Principles, updated January 6, to reduce deaths and serious injuries in the U.S. transportation network while ensuring the highest levels of safety across technology.

According to the documentation, this department needs to play a meaningful role in future-proof infrastructure, enable adaptability and resilience, and help community and public sector partners bring legacy systems into the digital age. there is. In addition, departments need to identify interoperability opportunities between innovations and promote cross-modal integration. In addition, DOT’s stance must remain agile and promise to support technology that drives policy goals.

These innovative guidelines were outlined this month as part of the department’s role in implementing the $ 1 trillion infrastructure law, Infrastructure Investment and Employment Law, enacted in November.

The emphasis on transport workforce protection, data adoption, insight sharing, and collaboration with private sector stakeholders is also cited in the sector’s guide documents.

At this month’s CES 2022 meeting, Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg, who is tasked with key aspects of implementing infrastructure legislation, pointed out the role that federal agencies play in achieving innovation progress. As policy makers, we must prioritize. It is necessary to evaluate which important innovations have been independently developed and require federal support for basic research. Consider when technology should be given as much room as possible for development, and when it reaches a point where it raises concerns that it needs regulation to keep Americans safe. He said he had to.

Butigeg continued that the current decade is particularly full of challenges and opportunities from the development of transportation technology. The rise of electric and self-driving cars, the proliferation of recreational and commercial drones, new attention to cybersecurity vulnerabilities in infrastructure, increasingly routine commercial space travel, and perhaps the most urgent, transportation impact. I’m witnessing a high stakes race to dramatically reduce it. To our climate before it’s too late.

Relatedly, under the leadership of Butttigiegs, the division will invest in transportation systems to provide US workers and businesses with reliable and efficient access to well-paid jobs, resources and markets. We are preparing a strategic plan aimed at addressing targeted and long-term goals. ..

The main objectives of the plan include safety, economic growth, equity, climate and sustainability, and organizational excellence. As the department pointed out, the purpose of the plan is to strengthen our world-class organization. It also drives the department’s mission by establishing policies, processes, and a comprehensive and innovative culture to effectively serve the community and manage public resources responsibly.

