A clone of the popular “Wordle” game flooding app store, including a $ 30 annual charge





If you’re a regular internet user, you’ve probably heard of the popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is completely free to play, was introduced last fall and has spread like a wildfire.

Wordle asks the player to guess a five-letter word by identifying the letter contained in the word and in the correct place. Players get 6 guesses a day and everyone has 1 puzzle a day.

The game’s website contributes to its popularity by tracking each person’s wins and providing easy-to-share graphics. Josh Wardle states that Wordle remains ad-free and unmonetized, but because Wordle is a web app, dubious iOS developers can create an app version to take advantage of the success of the game. I made it.

The official iOS-based version of Wordle exists only on the web and is not available. The Wordle option available on the App Store is a cloned app that copies ideas from Josh Wardle, and there are currently several cloned apps that go up the “App Store” chart.

Developer Zach Shakked’s “Wordle-The App” is one of the most malicious copycat Wordle apps. Shakked creates an app that uses the concept and design of the Wordle website and charges a monthly subscription fee of $ 30. Earlier today, Shakked used Twitter to brag about how profitable his cloned app was, and bought “App Store” ads to promote it.

The guy shamelessly duplicated Wordle (name and everything) as an F2P iOS game with an in-app purchase, and Josh Wardle wasn’t trademarked, so he’s proud of how well Wordle works. Very vile. pic.twitter.com/kIs8BypuRA — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) January 11, 2022

Shakked isn’t the only developer to clone Wordle, but he seems to be the only one to charge $ 30 a year for access. Other Wordle clones are free or much cheaper, but there is no official version. Wordle players should be aware that downloading one of these apps will not support the original Wordle Creator.

Currently, the best performing word games in the app store, # 3, # 7, # 14, # 15, and # 16, are all Wordle clones that do not rename. It’s disgusting! This guy is unique in that he is the only one to brag about it! pic.twitter.com/F3nWRI0gW1 — Greg Carber (@gregkarber) January 11, 2022

There are games like the old Wordle, and the general concept isn’t new, but Shakked and other developers aren’t creating similar games with their own graphics and naming schemes, but rather Wordle from Wardle. I stole the name, interface, and design of the game.

Apps and games based on stolen ideas aren’t new to the App Store, so it’s unlikely that Apple will remove these cloned apps. Unfortunately, many of the once-popular games have been stolen by other apps without the interference of Apple. Josh Wardle hasn’t commented on the cloned app, and it’s unclear if he’ll seek help from Apple.

