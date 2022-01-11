Xbox Series X is in stock at GameStop and Best Buy





Another week, another restock of the Xbox Series X console at GameStop. Hopefully, this is a trend that new console availability will open in 2022, and soon everyone will be able to step into the store and get the hardware of their choice without fuss. .. It wasn’t perfect yet, but the replenishment is fairly consistent.

GameStop has two Xbox Series X console bundles today, which are offered on the website for delivery to US addresses, as opposed to some of the in-store replenishments we’ve seen recently. The first bundle includes an Xbox Series X console, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $ 50 GameStop gift card totaling $ 703.96. The second bundle includes a pair of Xbox Series X console and Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $ 50 GameStop gift card totaling $ 752.97.

This replenishment is not limited to GameStop Pro subscribers, but patience and persistence are important to create a basic account or sign in to an existing account on the GameStops site and enter purchase information to streamline the process. Always keep in mind that there is. You may see an error or sold out notification when you add it to your cart,[カートに追加]As long as the button is visible, refresh the list and try again.

Xbox series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console and serves as the most powerful (and largest) option. The Series S aims for smooth 1440p performance and takes a diskless approach, while the $ 500 Series X focuses on fast 4K gameplay.

Accessories for Xbox Console Xbox Wireless Controller

If you use the optional rechargeable battery, Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller has a share button and a USB-C charging port.

Xbox wireless headset

Thanks to the Microsofts Xbox Wireless Headset, you never miss a call during the game. This headset often sells for $ 89 instead of $ 100. In our review, we found that the headset was designed to be comfortable and intuitively designed for the cost. In addition to working well with the Xbox console, you can connect to another device at the same time via Bluetooth.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month subscription)

What’s good about an Xbox without games? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers over 100 titles that can be played on multiple devices, including Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite. Still, not all passes offer subscribers exclusive trading, online multiplayer, and access to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud.

Halo Infinite Collectors Steelbook Edition

The latest installment of an important sci-fi first-person shooter offers a large-scale campaign, along with a free-to-play multiplayer mode. This physical version comes with a free steel book case.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, Physics)

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest open world racing game developed by Playground Games. Xbox Series This is an Xbox-only title that can be played on both X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new work is set in a fascinating and detailed landscape of Mexico, with more than 500 cars at launch.

Update 5:41 PM ET, January 11: GameStops bundles are back available, each at a lower price than when this article was first published. The prices of copy cards and product cards have been adjusted to reflect that.

January 11, Eastern Standard Time 4:30 pm Update: The GameStops bundle for the Xbox Series X and Elite Series 2 controllers is sold out.

Update 12:58 PM ET, January 11: Best Buy has sold out consoles so far.

January 11 Eastern Standard Time 12:30 pm Update: GameStop still has both bundles, and Best Buy has restocked the Xbox Series X console. They are available without a bundle for the standard $ 499.99. As with Best Buy, it is based on local inventory at stores in your area.

