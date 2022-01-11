$ 1 Million Awarded to Early Stage NJ Tech Companies





January 11, 2022

The New Jersey Science and Technology Innovation Commission (CSIT) has announced that 37 early-stage companies have been funded a total of $ 1,075,000 as part of the third round of SME Innovation Research (Phase I & II). SBIR) and Small Business Innovation Research (STTR). To date, CSIT has awarded 66 Garden State companies a total of $ 1.9 million in three rounds of funding for the program.

Each of these early-stage companies is currently engaged in federal SBIR and / or STTR programs. The award strengthens the state’s innovation economy by providing these New Jersey-based companies with the power and resources they need to be competitive in participating in federal programs.

The Federal SBIR and STTR Grant Program provides more than $ 3 billion annually to SMEs in a variety of technology and life sciences fields that offer innovative ideas to meet specific federal research and development (R & D) needs. I am.

In this third round of the program, 37 New Jersey SMEs were awarded $ 1,075,000 million in two program components.

Direct funding has awarded a total of $ 775,000 to $ 25,000 in grants to 31 SMEs that have received Federal SBIR / STTR Phase I, Fast Track or Direct Two Phase II awards / contracts. Grants are intended to help winners strengthen their research, strengthen their commercialization plans, cover operating costs, and make Phase II funding more competitive. With Bridge funding, six New Jersey SMEs that successfully completed Phase I and applied for Phase II of the Federal SBIR / STTR Program received a total of $ 300,000 in grants.

Thanks to resources from the CSIT SBIR / STTR Direct Financial Assistance Program, New Jersey is taking bold steps to reach Governor Murphy’s goal of building the country’s most competitive innovation ecosystem. ..

Judith Chefto, Managing Director of CSIT, said the number of winners has tripled from 12 in the first round to 37 in the third round. In addition, 11 of the 37 companies are affiliated with four New Jersey Research Universities through innovative technology licensing agreements.

The program has helped accelerate the growth of companies focused on innovation in New Jersey, and we look forward to seeing SMEs take advantage of these key resources. In this latest round of funding, participating companies were able to leverage SBIR grants to exceed $ 18 million in additional federal funding.

Winners’ priority areas have been categorized into the following categories: All of these were identified as high-wage, high-growth sectors in Governor Phil Murphys’s Economic Development Strategic Plan. Technology, life sciences, clean energy, advanced manufacturing.

The 31 federal SBIR / STTR Phase I, Fast Track, or Direct Two Phase II awards / contracts were each awarded a $ 25,000 grant. The selected companies are:

1Huddle Inc. (Newark, Essex County) AG350, Inc. (Princeton, Mercer County) BioTillion, LLC (Skillman, Somerset County) Blue Rock Solutions Inc. (Williamstown, Gloucester County) Celestron Technologies, LLC (Moorestown, Burlington County) CloudJuncxion, Inc. (Bridgewater, Somerset County) Culnexin Therapeutics (Princeton Junction, Mercer County) Dandelion Science Corp (Hoboken, Hudson County) Fabricated Software Inc. (Cedargrove, Essex County) Generation Biotech (Princeton, Mercer County) HiT Nano, Inc. Impact Business Information Solutions Inc (Princeton, Mercer County) InnoSepra, LLC (Middlesex, Middlesex County) Katera Bioscience, Inc. (Union, Union County) Knowledge To Own, Inc. (Springfield, Union County) Manhattan BioSolutions, LLC (Fort Lee, Bergen County) Marine Electric Systems, Inc. (South Hackensack, Bergen County) Mindprint Learning LLC (Princeton, Mercer County) Misram LLC (Holmdel, Monmouth County) NanoSepex INC. (Newark, Essex County) NeuroTechR3, Inc. (Warren, Somerset County) One World Design and Manufacturing Group (Warren, Somerset County) Palindrome Technologies (Hazlet, Monmouth County) Phoresis, Inc. (Princeton, Mercer County) RadioSight LLC. (Hudoken, Hudson County) Regenosine, Inc (Jersey City, Hudson County) Simphotek, Inc (Newark, Mercer County) Speckodyne Corporation (Hamilton, Mercer County) StemPlant LLC (Camden County, Camden County) TEAM of Care Solutions, LLC (Fort, Bergen County) Lee) Tendo Technologies (Princeton, Mercer County)

In addition, the following six New Jersey SMEs have successfully completed Phase I and applied for Phase II of the Federal SBIR / STTR Program, each receiving a $ 50,000 bridge grant.

BANC3 (Princeton, Mercer County) Cell Podium LLC (Newark, Essex County) Fuceltech Inc DBA Princeton Innotech (West Windsor, Mercer County) Princeton NuEnergy (Badentown, Burlington County) SubUAS LLC (Hillsboro, Somerset County) Venarum Medical, LLC (Eatontown, Monmouth County)

