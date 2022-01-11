Rapper Diddy Selling Traditional Toluca Lake Home for $ 6.5 Million





Rapper Diddy (real name Sean Combs) sold Toluca Lake’s property for $ 6.5 million just months after it hit the market, according to the Los Angeles Times. Earlier, music tycoons using Monica’s P. Diddy and Puff Daddy originally listed a six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home for $ 7 million.

Combs bought a traditional-style home for $ 5.25 million in 2009, just a few years after it was built in 2006. Observe the activity of the entrance from there. Contrasting black railings, magnificent chandeliers, and clean white balustrades covered with checkered floors in the area add to the drama of the room. An oversized living area with a built-in bookshelf and fireplace, and a relatively spare media room provide ample space for entertainment. Both the living area and the spacious kitchen show off the French doors that open into the backyard.

Between a basketball court, a pergola with an outdoor fireplace, a cozy pool and spa, every corner of the half-acre grounds is available. The well-maintained lawn enhances the beauty of the property, and the mature trees surrounding the backyard provide ample privacy. The second floor, large windows and balcony outside the primary suite provide ample opportunity to enjoy the splendor of the garden.

The founder of Ciroc and his six fathers, he owns many other properties, including Star Island compounds, Miami condos, and mansions in the Holmby Hills area of ​​Los Angeles.

