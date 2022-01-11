Here’s what happened when Mercedes-AMG got the All-Electric EQS–TechCrunch:





First, there was a thick fog. Then it snowed. However, bad weather failed to put the damper on the AMG iteration of Mercedes’ flagship EV or its latest generation SL.

Performance, luxury, comfort, and technology all marked the mark, even when the AMG team got the EQS and the latest SL Roadster.

At its core is the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster, which still retains the soul of the original 300SL Roadster introduced in the late 1950s. If the vehicle was the elite top-down transport of the Golden Age of Hollywood, it’s easy to imagine that Clooney, Millen, and Lanza Jewel’s Killer Mike would grab the handle of this latest convertible and attend the event.

And while the Bondish AMG SL Roadster has its roots in the last century, the AMG EQS is Iron Man. Like the Roadster, all the technologies used today to reach your goals are stylishly realized.

Both the AMG SL Roadster and the AMG EQS are new vehicles, sharing much of the same technology at the core, but with significant differences.

The menacing roar of SL is replaced by a set of composed sounds in EQS. The EQS has instant EV torque, and the SL’s impressive displacement and turbo are unmatched by the EV’s launch potential.

Mercedes will build a handmade engine for its AMG lineup until the bitter end. AMG EQS does not have a handmade electric motor. The technician’s signature does not appear on the battery pack. On the other hand, the amount of filth ejected into the air by the EQS is only a fraction of the amount that the V8 Roadster releases into our atmosphere over its lifetime.

2022 Mercedes AMG EQS

There is a concern that vehicles manufactured as luxury cars can be slightly spoiled by undergoing performance processing in the first place. If the main purpose of the sedan is to spoil drivers and passengers, enhance ride quality, and remap the accelerator so that neck snaps occur with every small tap, it’s actually no longer that goal. Not achieved.

If you are an EQS fan who wants to go faster, relax. It’s not happening here. The AMG EQS was the first electric AMG to land in the United States, skillfully combining the strengths of an electric luxury sedan with tuning by the AMG team.

With up to 751 hp and 752 lb-foot torque power increase (133 hp and 69 lb-foot torque jump than the EQS580), the luxury electric sedan feels clearly faster than its non-AMG counterpart. The inside is slammed into the spine, which is 3.4 seconds faster from zero to 60.

It’s not just the two electric motors that have been upgraded. You can also tweak the cooling system, wiring, and battery management system of the AMG variant’s 107.8kWh capacity pack to keep your Sport and Sport Plus mode vehicles at peak performance longer. During my drive from Palm Springs to Los Angeles, I never lost power after many acceleration tests.

The increase is also brought about by a new accelerated hot band of the vehicle called the AMG Sound Experience. I’m a fan of these EV noises. Although artificial, it recreates the audible experience of bursts of sudden speed.

The increased power is accompanied by an AMG ride control air suspension with active dampers. Introducing a 4Matic + all-wheel drive system and up to 9 degree rear wheel steering, it attacks the hairpin turn at high speed for a controlled and striking experience, taking into account the size and weight of the vehicle. There is body roll, but much less than what you’ve experienced with regular EQS.

In addition to all these performance hardware and software tweaks and the new Sport Plus, if you’re lucky there’s another new mode that I could test. I was able to use that AMG slippery mode when I climbed a mountain while driving and the road changed from black to gray to snow-covered white. This worked great in ice and snow, the loss of traction was short-lived, probably the result of the AMG EQS rolling on Michelin Pilot Sport EV summer tires.

When choosing the wheels for this drive program, Mercedes expected apparently dry roads and, if not sunny, at least dry weather. Mother Nature had other plans. With winter and all-season rubber, the AMG EQS will give you peace of mind even if you’re nervous about driving in frozen water.

Inside, it’s the same EQS as the latest MBUX infotainment system, except that some AMGs are thriving here and there, with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.2-inch touchscreen display, and a 12.3-inch passenger. A huge 56-inch hyperscreen that includes a display. All standards for AMG trim levels. The display also includes a zero-layer interface that displays the map with widgets for features that are displayed as needed.

The pinnacle of MBUX voice assistants is evolving. With a zero-layer interface, “Hey Mercedes” is basically a standard that other automakers should strive to achieve with their vehicles. Robust voice-driven navigation, coupled with a more focused screen.

Several times I realized that instead of looking for a feature, I had the vehicle do what I wanted to do. Other items like media controls that the previous generation Mercedes needed multiple taps to skip to the next song were immediately presented with a zero layer interface hovering over the navigation.

Like the SL Roadster, the combination of voice assistant and zero layer enhances the infotainment experience, but I’m still confused as to why Mercedes made the screen so wide that it was actually blocked by the handle. Sure, they moved all the widgets, but it’s a weird decision that goes beyond the ability to say, “Hey, see how big we made that display.”

2022 Mercedes AMG SL

The balance between luxury and performance is abundant in speed and handling, even at low speeds (thanks to the fog mentioned above), thanks to the AMG SL 63 variant’s up to 577 horsepower and 590 lb-foot torque. Provides a top-down experience.

Mercedes will sell two versions of the vehicle, the AMG SL 55 Roadster with 469 horsepower and 516 lb-foot torque, and the more powerful 63 variants above. Both are equipped with an automaker’s all-wheel drive 4Matic + system with a handmade 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine.

The result of all displacement combined with the turbo is an impressive and polite power that reacts instantly from a standstill or while passing a slow vehicle. The AMG SL 63 may be a more powerful vehicle, but the AMG SL 55 may be a better choice as there are few examples where all of its extra horsepower and torque can be used.

It’s also the least powerful SL Roadster you’ll be able to buy in this generation. Mercedes has no plans to release a non-performance version of the Roadster. Instead, like all other Mercedes, I decided to make sure that this vehicle was as smooth and luxurious as any other Mercedes when it wasn’t blasting the canyon. In my test, about 85% is there.

On everyday suburban and urban roads, the AMG SL Roadster offers a near-glass ride, but its performance foundation gently reminds us that this isn’t an S-class. You will feel some bumps, holes and ruts on the road. Its bright side is the impressive handling of the wheels firmly fixed to the asphalt, with a slight oversteer that only appears when you actually push the vehicle, even on rainy roads. The steering is tight and responsive and you won’t feel any cramps. The rear wheel steering is included, giving the impression of a small car, whether on the back road or around the city with tools.

Internally, Mercedes equips SL with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system with zero layer options. As an additional bonus, the 11.9-inch touchscreen display can be tilted back and forth from 12 degrees to 32 degrees due to the potential sun glare. Sun reflection is also the reason why the visor is built into the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Sadly, I didn’t need either on a cloudy drive.

Using the SL Roadster, Mercedes has created a suitable convertible sports car filled with the latest technology. Both sides of the vehicle, performance and technology are consistent with the other. It’s a symbiotic relationship. In essence, it’s a James Bond car. Nod in the past with the wild side already ready with the latest gizmo to complete the mission while wearing a black tie.

After driving AMG EQS and SL vehicles for two days in a row, it is interesting to see the beginning of the transition for AMG vehicles. Mercedes’ performance division, like the automakers themselves, is fully ready to use electricity by 2030.

The most impressive thing is to think about the future, I drove the first generation SL300 Roadster. At the time of launch, it was like something from space. In the near future, automakers may introduce another AMG SL, which will be groundbreaking and electrical if Mercedes continues to improve EV technology at its current pace.

It doesn’t matter whether you drive top-down or in the snow.

