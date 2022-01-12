Nofollow is not a substitute for Noindex





John Mueller, Google’s search advocate, advises that the nofollowlink attribute is not a substitute for the noindex directive.

Googlebot can find and index unfollowed links. Therefore, do not expect to exclude the page from Google’s search index.

This topic will be discussed at the Google Search Central SEO business hours hangout recorded January 7.

Mueller responds to submitted questions asking if rel = ”nofollow” can be used as a noindex.

Note that the person who submitted the question did not follow the internal link to the page that they did not want to index in the search results.

This shouldn’t cause any problems, but adding the nofollow attribute to the internal link does not prevent the page from being indexed in the search results.

See Mueller’s details on this subject in the sections below.

Nofollow is not equal to Noindex

When asked if a page could be excluded from Google’s search index using rel = ”nofollow”, Mueller said:

“Number. Basically, nofollow tells you not to pass PageRank to these pages, but that doesn’t mean you won’t index those pages. So if you really want to block page indexing, Make sure the page contains noindex.

Don’t rely on us to accidentally find a random link to that page. So I don’t think the two are the same. “

Mueller also refers to an article by Gary Illyes, Google Webmaster Trend Analyst. This article explains the difference between nofollow and other types of link attributes.

In the article, Illyes explains how nofollow is treated as a hint rather than a directive.

That is, it is not always reliable to achieve the intended purpose.

Nofollow tells Google that the site doesn’t want to pass PageRank from one URL to another, but Google may decide to do so anyway.

In that case, it may be used by Google as a link detection signal.

Mueller continues:

“Especially for new content on the web, Gary probably blogged about rel =” nofollow “and various other types of rel attributes about a year ago. It’s also used to detect URLs. Will be done.

So, on the other hand, you may see that link without nofollow. We might see it nofollow, but it’s still like seeing it anyway. If you don’t want to index the page, make sure there is no index. “

Unlike the hint nofollow, the noindex attribute is a directive.

In other words, Google respects the website’s request not to index certain pages.

This is one way to prevent web pages from being included in Google search results.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

Featured image: Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral in January 2022.

