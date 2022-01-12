2022 Mercedes-AMG SL First Drive: Speedier Sport Reicht





The 2022 Mercedes AMG SL55 and SL63 are all new, the first all-wheel drive version of the venerable SL series and are now the 7th generation.Mercedes-Benz

With the all-new 7th generation 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, it takes only 15 seconds to assemble and retract the power folding fabric roof. This action can be completed at speeds up to 37 mph. This speed is the speed at which a luxury 6-digit 2 + 2 seat cruiser for this sport is just starting to move.

With many years of SL fans, and many buying multiple generations, you’ll soon notice a 2 + 2 setup. Originally designed in the backseat, this new model is intended to replace both the previous SL and S-Class coupe and convertibles that were dropped last year. The new backseat isn’t suitable for adults, but it gives you a lot more space for your luggage.

For the first time since 2000, the new SL features a traditional cloth top instead of a retractable metal top. This frees up space and reduces weight. But when placed up and down, this very tasty drop-top sampled at a Mercedes-Benz-sponsored event in the mountains around Palm Springs, California highlights my main problem.

As perfect as defeating highway miles and conquering the winding roads of the mountains, its onboard advanced driver assistance technology is as proficient as mitigating road challenges. It can be too smart or too complicated for your own benefit.

How many techniques are there?

To raise or lower its top, the driver presses a small button at the bottom of the crisp 11.9-inch vertical central infotainment screen, waits for the touch-sensitive slider to appear in the center of the display, and then skates. You need to put your finger on this digital icon throughout the winding process of the roof.

You can call the latest generation onboard Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Digital Assistant, but like Alexa, you can call Hey, Mercedes to perform certain tasks such as activating the passenger seat massage seat. Can be completed. Lower the top.

Encounter an unexpected sleet storm at the top of the San Jacinto Mountains above Palm Springs-Air Scarf Neck Nape Heating Vent Excellent, Down, Heat Blast, Window Up, Wind Blocker Raise, Seat Warmer and Roast? Can the driver reach out, locate and hold the road for 30 seconds without taking his eyes off the road? This is the method used in the BMW 8 Series and the Porsche 911 Convertible and works better.

The interior of the new SL is beautifully detailed and the MBUX system will be a nice display, but it would be nice to have less functionality routed through the central screen.Mercedes-Benz

For other simple tasks such as adjusting the thermostat, there is no hard knob to rotate, so you need to stab more hunt and peck on this screen.

Its sign reading technology records the posted limits and automatically slows down the car to keep the driver within the limits. However, the petals near the approaching clover leaves have a speed limit of 25 mph and can be horribly descending from highway speeds. Its active lane keeping assistance is excellent in preventing the car from coloring outside the lane unless the car is along the contour of the next right lane.

Its enhanced navigation system can broadcast animated arrows and video clips of building and house numbers on the screen to help reach the destination, but misidentifies the I-105 as the CA-110. But it doesn’t help if you’re miles away from the course. Wrong direction.

And with all stoplights, a central display that can more or less power the recumbent position to prevent glare, especially when the top is down (or up), accurately projects the live video feed of what’s visible through the windshield. The reason for doing so remains a mystery. If drivers can’t see through the windshield, they probably shouldn’t drive.

While the 1972-1989 “R107” SL offered a pair of optional small backseats, the 2022 SL was the first to be designed with the actual backseat in mind. Like most 2 + 2, these seats aren’t suitable for real people over the age of 7, but they’re more practical than previous generations.Mercedes-Benz is a sportier drive, but still sophisticated

Speaking of driving, the new SL is strange to maneuver. Although the cabin size and overall length have increased significantly from posterity, it drives like a small, light and sporty car. This is because it is the first SL with all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. And it takes full advantage of its newly discovered traction and enhanced agility to put all available power into the road.

And there is a lot of power to put. In the high-test SL63 version, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine produces noisy 577 horsepower and 590 pound-force torque, enough to start a roadster up to 60 mph in just over 3.5 seconds. On the SL55, this same engine produces only 469 horses and 416 pound-foot, but the car soars from 0 to 60 in 3.8 seconds.

The engine design, like any other car, was led by AMG, a subsidiary of Mercedes. While this history shows itself in terms of agility, the SL is a harsh ride that was burned into the last car that Affalterbach’s Speed ​​Demon created for the AMG GT, a three-point star. And does not share bit champing acceleration and braking.

The 2022 SL is only available as a Mercedes-AMG model and agrees with a more focused performance mission, perhaps the market for such cars is much smaller than before and most buyers want a high test version. I’m out. ..Mercedes-Benz

In contrast to the previous SL, this new version is only available as a model with the AMG badge, and even if it’s not as sharp as the AMG, it’s closer to the feel of a sports car than the feel of the luxury dreadnoughts of the last four generations. GT. The thoroughbred provided the Nrburgring slice movement, but it was difficult to love as a daily driver.

The new SL always feels sophisticated, even when accelerating flatouts or hitting hairpin turns to catch up with Super Highway traffic. The comfortable setting of the adjustable suspension provided ideal shock absorption without limiting accuracy. If the driver wants to make things a little more upset, or get more attention, Sport or Sport Plus (or SL63’s race mode) provides a firmer cling and a more dramatic exhaust sound.

When and how long?

To be honest, the SL55 felt like a sports car more than enough. And that might be a wise choice, as it probably starts at about $ 25,000 cheaper than the SL63, but even the base vehicle can bring buyers back over $ 100,000. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the previous generation SL550 will start at $ 114,700 in 2020, and the SL price will only go in one direction due to the redesign.

There is little visual difference between SL63 (left) and SL55 (right), but the former gets more power, different wheels and performance seats.Mercedes-Benz

Like most modern Mercedes cars, its asking price seems to be worth it. The fit, finish and quality of the material are close to those of Bentley. And so is the feeling of hugging. The cabin feels literally and figuratively warm.

And perhaps more importantly (at this price point) SL offers joy. Unlike its predecessor, it looks like money and success. (Don’t be distracted by the photo. It looks a bit anodyne. In fact, the proportions and details are really shining.) Then the car starts and a small bullet in the middle of the dash vents lights up. Don’t smile every time you do it. Either hot pink or 64 ambient lighting colors are selected.

Even the huge central screen shines brightly with crisp sharpness and excellent scrolling and tracking speeds, even though it houses annoying and frustrating controls. And it’s easy to solve at least one of its unique problems. Always leave it top-down. The new SL should hit many of the dealers just in time for the warm weather this spring.

