T-Mobile says iOS 15.2 bug turns off iCloud private relay for some users





T-Mobile has not disabled iCloud Private Relay for its subscribers. This is in contrast to recent reports that carriers have suggested that iPhone users cannot enable this feature.

In a statement to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, T-Mobile said iOS 15.2’s device settings were turned off by default and contacted Apple. T-Mobile explicitly indicates that the “iCloud” relay is not blocked.

Overnight, our team confirmed that with the 15.2 iOS release, some device settings are turned off by default. I shared this with Apple. This is not unique to T-Mobile.Again, it doesn’t block iCloud Private widely

Yesterday morning, 9to5Mac announced that subscribers are preventing T-Mobile from enabling “iCloud” private relay in the United States. This was a feature that was deployed to all “iPhone” users.

This article is based on a few reports from T-Mobile users who were unable to turn on “iCloud” private relay and received a message that it was disabled for their carriers.

T-Mobile then notified 9to5Mac that some subscribers using content filtering plans and features couldn’t access the “iCloud” private relay, but 9to5Mac went to the “iCloud” private relay. Some inaccessible users claim that they haven’t enabled content filtering.

Customers who choose plans and features with content filtering (such as parent controls) will not have access to iCloud Private Relay to make these services work as designed. There are no restrictions for all other customers.

Based on T-Mobile’s remarks, this issue seems to be related to content filtering, with the issue that certain features are disabled by default, but T-Mobile explicitly states “iCloud” private relay. It became clear that it was not blocked. Subscriber.

Apple today updated the iCloud Private Relay Support document to clarify how users can verify that “iCloud” private relay is enabled on their iOS 15.2 cellular network. upon.

Following yesterday’s report, there were immediate concerns about T-Mobile’s intentions. This is because European carriers have called for restrictions on “iCloud” private relays. .. ”

In the United States, AT & T, Verizon, and T-Mobile do not oppose “iCloud” private relays, nor do they suggest that US networks do not support this feature.

