Google made a big bet on Quantum in 2022





Alphabets is reportedly planning to promote one of its Moonshot projects from venture to business to take advantage of recent breakthroughs in the field of quantum computing. It was only a matter of time.

Time crystal, that is.

In advance: Last year’s big story in the world of physics was a groundbreaking experiment by Google and its partners to create a new phase of matter in a quantum computer called a time crystal.

As reported last year, this is a big Eureka moment, as time crystals violate the laws of classical physics.

Time crystals are a new stage of matter, simply like having snowflakes that constantly circulate back and forth between two different configurations. At one moment there is a 7-point grid, at the next moment there is a 10-point grid, and so on.

The amazing thing about time crystals is that they don’t lose or use energy as they move back and forth between two different configurations.

Time crystals can survive the energy process without sacrificing entropy. The reason they are called Time Crystals is that they can take the cake and eat it.

They can eat the whole cake and then quickly return to having the cake, which in theory can be done forever.

Background: An advanced quantum computing system that harnesses the power of time crystals to enable computational feats that all combined supercomputers on Earth did not want to achieve. I want to build.

Until recently, quantum computers have been regarded as a technology of the future. Many research centers and companies have invested heavily in the development of practical quantum systems, but quantum computers can successfully perform operations that supercomputers could not perform in a reasonable amount of time. We do not yet know that the benefits have been demonstrated.

There are the latest claims from Google’s quantum team, but those claims are still awaiting peer review. In the past, similar claims have been contested.

Now, Business Insider is Sandbox Technology Inc, a quantum company that Alphabet is incubating as part of its Moonshot venture program. Report that they are planning to spin out.

In the BI report, the transaction appears to be completed. In short, Sandbox is set up to co-exist with sister companies such as Google and Deep Mind. This is quite rare in the big tech business world. In future technology, we usually see Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft, Meta, etc. stealing startups from side to side.

It’s not every day to see one of the big companies spinning out quantum computing startups. Our guess is that the sandbox plans to announce a new experiment and wants to raise its own funding.

Announcing the launch to comment on whether Sandbox will continue to research edge cases (such as Time Crystal) or plan to implement strategies and work towards the actual development of quantum computing systems. And you need to check the official business registry. Or Alphabet can be put on the market.

In other words, it’s unclear if the sandbox is spinning out to raise money for further research and hardware, or to sell quantum technology.

Brief: I’m a little worried if I was the CEO of a quantum computing startup that could compete directly with Google and IBM in 2022.

2021 was one of the most exciting years for quantum computing in memory. It’s hard to beat time crystal creation, but it seems like a safe bet that Alphabet won’t spin out pet projects unless you need to make money.

What hasn’t been seen yet is how the sandbox and Google Quantum (as far as we know, still exist after the spin-off) work together.

Asked Alphabet for comment. I will update this article if I get any reply.

