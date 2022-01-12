Verizon, AT & T and T-Mobile say they are not blocking ApplesiCloud private relays





All three major U.S. cellular carriers, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT & T, haven’t blocked Apple’s new iCloud private relay feature following reports that some customers have problems with features like VPN. I confirmed that to The Verge.

AT & T and Verizon say they are not interfering with this feature. Verizon spokesperson George L. Koroneos has confirmed that private relays work on both cellular and Fios internet connections, and AT & T spokesperson Seth Bloom states that the carrier policy is not to block private relays.

The situation at T-Mobile is a bit more complicated. Most customers should have no problem with iCloud Private Relay. However, anyone using a content filtering service (such as carrier’s family control) will not be able to use iCloud Private Relay, the carrier tells us.

Customers who choose plans and features with content filtering (such as parent controls) will not have access to iCloud Private Relay to make these services work as designed. All other customers have no restrictions, T-Mobile spokesperson Bennet Ladyman told The Verge. It tracks Apple’s messaging for this feature. This indicates that networks that require the ability to audit traffic and perform network-based filtering block access to private relays.

A T-Mobiles spokeswoman also told The Verge that Apple’s recent iOS 15.2 update has discovered issues with carriers turning off iCloud private relay after the update. Overnight, our team confirmed that with the 15.2 iOS release, some device settings are turned off by default. I shared this with Apple. This is not unique to T-Mobile.

If the issue is really on Apple’s side, we can also explain the issue that some Verizon or AT & T customers may have experienced after the update.

That said, in the future carriers may struggle to support Apple’s privacy features. Telegraph reports that Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange and T-Mobile have all signed a joint letter calling on the European Commission to block private relays. The operator in charge of the connection.

iCloud Private Relay is similar to a VPN in many ways and works to automatically mask internet traffic from both Apple, your ISP, and others trying to snoop what you’re doing online. .. This feature is still in beta, but Apple hasn’t left it on by default, at least for now, but it’s available to anyone currently subscribed to a paid iCloud plan. There are other restrictions. Private relays can’t make the Internet look like it’s coming from outside a rough geographic area (VPNs are often used to circumvent content restrictions in countries and regions), with Apple’s own Safari browser. Only works.

