Google cannot hide documents showing anti-union campaigns, NLRB Judge’s rules





A judge appointed by the National Labor Relations Commission has ruled that Google must submit about 180 documents related to internal campaigns to combat employee unionization efforts. According to one document, Google’s lawyer, Project Vivian, describes the ongoing efforts from 2018 to 2020 as a way to engage employees more actively and convince them that they don’t like the union. Did.

These documents are part of a proceeding filed by NLRB against Google in December 2020, as Internet giants organized protests and spy on employees who tried to unite and fired them. Claimed to have violated the labor law of. Lawrence Burland, a former Google employee who was dismissed in 2019, organized against hiring an IRI consultant, a company known for its union-killing efforts. He said he was dismissed after looking at another employee’s calendar, violating Google’s policy that NLRB determined to be illegal. Former Google employee Kathryn Spiers also said he was fired after creating a pop-up for Google employees who visited the IRI consultant’s website. The company claimed that Spires violated its security policy, but NLRB ruled that her dismissal was also illegal.

Google has attempted to claim attorney / client privileges to protect some of the documents summoned in the case. However, Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas said Google’s broad claims were philanthropically overkill, according to a January 7 order received by The Verge at the request of the Information Disclosure Act. .. In his decision, Bogas provided Google with anti-union messages and message amplification strategies tailored to Google’s workforce, but provided Google with legal advice protected by the privileges of lawyers and clients. I wrote that it wasn’t.

He added that Google has made CC a legal adviser who appears to be trying to keep the document private for documents that would otherwise not be considered privileged. He said Google couldn’t turn the mere facts of early organizational efforts among employees into a proceeding that spun straw into gold, giving the right to privilege all aspects of the anti-union campaign.

Jennifer Rodstrom, a Google spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Verge that the underlying incident was unrelated to the union’s efforts and provided clear access to sensitive information and systems for employees. He said he believed he was violating a security protocol. She added that IRI is one of dozens of external consultants with whom Google works.

If Google loses the proceedings, it may be forced to repay wages to Burland and Spires and rehire them.

