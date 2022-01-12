Richardson Skyben Announces New Capital Oversubscribe Seed Round and Grant $ 6.5 Million for Clean Tech »Dallas Innovates





Richardson-based Skyven Technologies today announced a $ 4 million institutional seed funding round. The round was oversubscribed and led by VoLo Earth Ventures, Global Founders Capital and SWAN Impact Network. Skyven also won the California Energy Commission Grant Award, with its new total capital of $ 6.5 million.

Energy-as-a-Service companies sell, market, execute projects, and software to promote their mission to reduce industrial emissions by funding capital projects to reduce carbon emissions and reducing risk. We expect to invest new funds in development personnel. Caused by process heat.

“We know that to advance climate change, we need to coordinate our financial, operational and environmental goals. To achieve that, we only succeed if our customers are successful. We are pioneering a business model for innovative technology, “Skyven Technologies, Inc. Arun Gupta, founder and CEO of, said in a statement.

Skyvens services address difficult challenges for manufacturers decarbonizing thermal energy due to the complexity of industrial plants. The solution combines artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover areas and reduce fossil fuel use. The IoT platform analyzes real-time operational data for a variety of applications such as carbon accounting and risk management.

Kareem Dabbagh, co-founder and managing director of Colorado-based VoLoEarthVentures, said the need for industrial climate solutions that directly impact the effects of carbon is increasing, and climate-based investment firms are investigating solution architectures. He added that he was excited about Skyven’s approach to tackling flexibility. Financing to expedite decarbonization efforts.

“We are confident that Skyben’s team of entrepreneurs and engineers will have a meaningful environmental impact and accelerate the new energy economy,” says Daberg.

The beginning of Skyven

Arun Gupta, an electromechanical engineering graduate at the University of Texas at Dallas, founded Skyven Technologies in 2012 after quitting his job at Texas Instruments’ Digital Optical Processing Products Division.

Gupta aimed to provide commercial customers with a low cost source of clean energy. In this way, his fuel-free, zero-emission solar panel system call, Intelligent Mirror Array Technology, was born.

In 2017, Gupta embarked on the company’s growth with a $ 1 million grand prize in the 76 West Clean Energy Contest. Gupta, energy innovation finalist at the 2020 DCEO and Dallas Innovates Innovation Awards, states that the Dallas / Fort Worth region has helped his fast-growing startup.

Skyven Technologies is a testament to North Texas innovation, he says. The resources we have gathered in North Texas to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time are unique, “he said.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

