A smart gun that comes to the United States and requires fingerprint authentication





Afirearm manufacturers are trying to make the industry safer by developing smart guns that require fingerprint authentication before they are ejected. It states that it can save thousands of lives each year.

LodeStaris hopes to revolutionize the industry through the LS9, a 9mm handgun that incorporates fingerprint or facial technology, radio frequency identification (RFID), and a PIN pad embedded in the grip.

LodeStar will introduce the LS9 to the public towards the end of the year. The company wants first-time gun buyers to consider smart guns and existing gun owners to add them to their firearms collection.

Gareth Glasser, CEO of LodeStar, told Changing America that his company was urged to create a functional smart gun after witnessing the myriad lives lost in gun violence. Glaser gave examples of a child accidentally firing a parent’s gun, or a teenager getting a parent’s gun, shooting at school or committing suicide.

The Gun Violence Archive has documented years of firearm incidents and found that the number of gun injuries that are considered deliberate, malicious, or accidental has consistently increased since 2018. .. The latest data for 2020 include 39,492 gun injuries.

The number of children under the age of 11 who died or were injured by guns has also increased each year since 2018, with 2020 the highest number of deaths since 2014 at 999.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, deaths from mass shootings and homicidal deaths have also increased consistently each year since 2018.

LodeStar wants to change that, and Glasser believes it can save more than 10,000 lives a year.

It starts with the fingerprint identification needed to unlock the gun and comes down to the technology built into the LS9. It also incorporates an RFID that uses a digital handshake between the chip embedded in the gun itself and the corresponding wearable tag via a ring or bracelet.

In addition to them, the LS9 also has a built-in Bluetooth activation that unlocks the gun using a person’s smartphone. Finally, the gun also includes a PIN pad embedded in the grip.

All of these activation methods allow the user to safely unlock and fire the gun while keeping the gun safely out of reach of unauthorized persons.

According to Glazer, gun owners can add up to four authenticated users to the LS9, but if the firearm is ultimately used by law enforcement, the certification threshold will force the entire police force. You will be able to unlock one LS9.

The LS9 is available for $ 895, and Glasser states it’s half the price of any other smart gun on the market.

SmartGunzis is another gun maker that sells 9mm smart guns called Sentry. Sentry’s private retail price is $ 1,995, but law enforcement and correctional agencies can buy it for $ 1,795. Sentry also incorporates the RFID technology required before firing a gun.

Glazer says he hopes his company’s LS9 will eventually become a gun Tesla.

