Master viral word games with these strategies





We weren’t even in mid-January, and 2022 already produced the first hit game.

For those who haven’t played it yet, Wordle is a popular word puzzle game that allows users to guess a five-letter word six times.

Guess, the letters will be flipped in different colors. If it is gray, the letter is not included in the word. If it’s yellow, the letter is in the word, but it’s not in the right place. The green letters mean that it is in the word and in the right place. New puzzles are released daily.

Helping to make it more attractive is the ability to share how you performed your daily puzzles on social media, especially Twitter.

You can share a square grid showing each step in the process, as well as the number of attempts it took to guess the word.

At this stage of Wordle’s life, you are in one or two camps. Check out new puzzles daily on the Wordle website or use all possible Twitter filters to get rid of the tweets that overwhelm the life and feed of this game.

If you are in the first camp, welcome. Here are some tips to help you improve your Wordle.

Start with a multi-vowel word

The more unique vowels your first word has, the better. As an example, consider a word like about or alone. A quick understanding of vowels will help you narrow down the correct words.

Elimination method

Wordle is very similar to the Wheel of Fortune, and it’s best to start with the more common consonants and solve them. Try using words that contain S, T, R, N, or other common non-vowels. If you’re using many different letters in the first few guesses, solving the puzzle will be a little easier.

The character can be used twice

This should be noted as Wordle does not explicitly indicate whether a word contains characters that are used multiple times. One of the features you’ll notice in Wordle is to display the rest of your characters on your site’s virtual keyboard that you haven’t tried yet. If you can’t come up with a meaningful word, consider whether one of the eligible letters is there multiple times.

