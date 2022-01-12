Google hired a union-killing consultant to convince employees that the union smoked.





Expansion / Google employees raise a sign during the strike to protest how tech giants handled sexual misconduct at Jackson Square Park in New York on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Peter Foley / Bloomberg

For years, Google has been trying to kill employee-led union activity under the codename Project Vivian. In the words of one senior manager, Project Vivian was there to engage employees more actively and convince them that they didn’t like the union.

Project Vivian seems to be Google’s response to the surge in worker activity that began in 2018, when thousands of employees left in protest of the company’s response to sexual harassment complaints. A few months later, employees began calling for improved working conditions for Google’s contractors and termination of contracts with US government agencies involved in deportation and family separation. Two employees who helped host the 2018 strike left the company saying they were facing retaliation.

Eventually, five employees were dismissed and two were disciplined. They have filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that Google has breached the legally protected rights to organize at work. NLRB agreed with Google in December 2020 and filed a complaint. Google refused to settle and the matter was brought to NLRB’s administrative court.

A revelation on Project Vivian was published in a judgment issued by an NLRB Administrative Law Judge late last week. In a bitter order, judge Paul Bogas told Google to submit hundreds of internal documents related to its anti-union activities. This is his second command.

Bogus had previously ordered Google to pass the document for review by a special master of the camera. This allows another judge to look up sensitive information before publishing the document. Much of the documentation involves Google working with an IRI consultant, a union-crushing company hired by tech giants in late 2019. Google has so far refused to create documentation, claiming it is protected by attorney / client privileges or work product privileges.

Bogas didn’t have it. Charitically speaking, this broad claim is overkill, he wrote.

According to Bogas, there may be proceedings, or at least expected proceedings, in order for such privileges to apply. Google can’t turn the mere facts of early organizational efforts among employees into a gold-spun lawsuit that gives privileges the right to cover up all aspects of the anti-union campaign, Bogus said. wrote.

In addition, the document confirms that IRI did not give legal advice, but was retained to provide anti-union messaging and message amplification strategies tailored to the respondents’ workforce and news and social media environment. Bogas wrote.

Many of the documents that Google claims to be protected by attorney / client privileges or work product privileges are, in fact, communication between non-attorneys, who, if any, recipients of ccd. There was no statement seeking legal advice, as included only. , He said. He pointed out that IRI provided the message of the campaign, not legal advice.

Mr Bogas said Google’s own internal memo, which advocated the adoption of IRI, mentions maintaining the company for communication and messaging, not for legal advice.

According to a document recommending the retention of a consultant, the purpose of the consultant is to: [H]Understand your current sentiment about Google’s trade unionization and unionization efforts. Plan current stakeholders, risk areas, and initiatives. We also work with Google stakeholders to create and invigorate proactive strategies for employee engagement, education, and response. We also seek guidance to properly engage executives, leaders, managers, and Google employees, provide them with the right information and facts, and be proactive in engaging in these issues.

Other documents may be subject to attorney / client privileges, but Google waived those rights when they shared them with IRI. This is a third party who has stated that Bogas is out of privilege. Google has submitted other documents for an already edited camera review and was unable to determine if the attorney / client privilege requirements were met.

Bogus tells Google how the attorney-client privileges apply to the disputed document in light of his finding that communication with IRI is outside the scope of the attorney-client relationship. I ordered. Google needs to respond by January 21st.

