JC Penny taps the gap, Neiman Marcus tech executive





JC Penney Co. Inc. has appointed two retail veterans to support its ongoing innovation efforts.

Department store retailers have appointed Sharmeelee Bala and Katie Mullen to executive-level technology and digital positions. Bala has been appointed CIO and is responsible for the IT organization and global technology systems that support corporate stores, operations centers, supply chains, and corporate functions.

Bala will lead the development of a solution that combines JCPenney’s physical assets with a digital footprint. She is Gap Inc. He joined the company from 2018 and has been in a leading position since 2018, most recently in charge of product engineering. Rose has also played a number of technology and executive roles at Wal-Mart for 20 years, increasing responsibility. She holds a master’s degree in engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, India.

Meanwhile, Mullen will be JC Penneys’ Chief Digital and Transformation Officer (CDO). Mullen will lead the growth of e-commerce businesses, including jcp.com. She is also responsible for driving corporate strategy and the corporate transformation agenda.

Mullen recently spent nearly three years at the Neiman Marcus Group, where he was Chief Transform Officer and then Chief Digital Officer. Previously, he was a Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

Retailers are incorporating these veteran executives as they seek to enhance their digital shopping experience. Recently, JC Penney introduced smart predictive technology to better understand what helps shoppers make purchase decisions. The company uses Metrical’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive e-commerce transformation and enhance the online customer experience.

Since introducing the Metric Prediction AI platform, Penny has increased new cart creation by 40%, reduced cart abandonment by 18%, and increased revenue on targeted visits by 10%.

JC Penney has recently partnered with the on-demand delivery platform DoorDash to provide same-day delivery of selected online orders based on its existing online pick-up (BOPIS) and curbside pick-up services. The retailer offers beauty and salon products in some markets through DoorDash, as well as household items from over 600 stores. Shoppers can browse and order beauty and salon items such as makeup, skin care, fragrances, styling tools and hair care. For same-day delivery of orders placed up to an hour before the store closes through the DoorDash mobile app’s ore commerce site, as well as household items.

JC Penny CEO Mark Rosen has a strong balance sheet and unique products and services backed by iconic American brands, making JC Penny a best-in-class talent like Charmie Lee and Katie. The destination. Sharmeelee and Katie will be irreplaceable partners in advancing the digital journey and transforming the business through technology and innovation.

JC Penny operates more than 650 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as its flagship store, jcp.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chainstoreage.com/jc-penney-taps-gap-neiman-marcus-tech-execs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos