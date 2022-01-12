Darius van Ahman appointed Chairman of Marlin, indie label agency elects new board





Indie label agency Marlin has elected a new board.

The Organizing Committee, elected from and elected by the members, includes representatives from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

Merlin states that this “diverse expertise” “provides Merlin with strategic guidance for better membership.” It consists of tens of thousands of labels representing the music of hundreds of thousands of artists around the world.

Almost half of the members of the board were elected or appointed for the first term this year, and 11 members have returned to the next term, according to Merlin.

The new members of the Board of Directors in 2022 are: PascalBittard, owner, IDOL (France). Tom Deakin, Head of EMEA, AudioSalad (UK); Altafonte (Mexico), Director of Global Partnerships, Sandra Ortega. Hopeless Records (USA), President and Executive Director, Louis Posen. Jason Taylor, Redeye (US), Director of Sales & Label Relations. And Yuji Yamashita, President of RightsScale (Japan).

Advisors appointed this year include former Merlin Board Katie Albert, COO and Reach Records. The first time to participate is as follows. GlenBarros, Managing Partner, Excellence Music. Rachel Baswell, Head of Digital Partnership and Analysis at Domino. Jennifer Newman Sharp, GC, Head of Business Affairs, ONErpm.

Returning to the Marlins Board for another term: Marie Clausen, Head of NA and Global Streaming, Ninja Tune (USA). Michelle Rambot, co-founder, [PIAS] (Belgium); Chris Maund, COO, Mushroom Labels (Australia); Founder and CEO of Mills Records (Brazil), Carlos Mills Martin Mills; Founder and Chairman of Beggars Group (UK). Michael Ugwu, CEO of Freeme Digital (Nigeria). FUGA (Netherlands) CEO, Pieter van Rijn Horst Weidenmller, CEO and owner ,! K7 (Germany); Justin West, President and Chief Executive Officer of Secret City (Canada).

Darius Van Armand, who first joined the Marlins Board in 2015, has joined the role of chairman and is based in Newyork.

Van Arman is co-CEO of Secretly Group, Secretly Distribution, Numero Group and Ghostly International, and was previously elected to the board of A2IM.

He is the current Excellence Music partner and will take over Dave Hansen, a former Epitaph executive who has resigned as executive chair person at Merlins Board.

Hansen has been Chairman for the past two years since his appointment in 2019 and has been a long-time board member of Marlin.

Merlin is supported by the needs of diverse and growing members. “

Jeremy Shirota, Merlin

Merlin is guided by the needs of our diverse and growing members.

“We take great pride in representing our members around the world through trust, access, flexibility and transparency.

Our board is a vibrant and strong voice from our members. We are pleased to have a music industry leader with such broad expertise on our new board. We look forward to their advice, guidance and perspectives.

