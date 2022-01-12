DVIDS-News-The 3rd Infantry Division collaborates with cadets at the first Marne Innovation Workshop





Atlanta, Georgia-Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division attended the first Marne Innovations Workshop at the Georgia Institute of Technology, January 6-9, 2022. This workshop is a joint event attended by participants from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Technology Army ROTC, US Military Academy, and 75th Innovation Command.

The Marne Innovations Workshop is the first opportunity for 3rdID to partner with the Georgia Institute of Technology, whose purpose is to solve today’s problems with today’s technology, said Captain Ben McFarlin, Deputy Head of Innovation for 3rdID. increase.

Recently, the Third ID Soldier generated a list of curated issues from feedback and findings received from the entire department. Georgia Institute of Technology. Students and USMA cadets then selected a series of assignments from this list.

A group of cadets and students worked with soldiers in a four-day workshop to begin developing ideas and prototypes to solve the challenges posed by the third ID. The team will continue to work together for the next six months to further refine their ideas.

The third ID is currently on the road to modernization, including new equipment, weapons and vehicles across the sector. The Marne Innovation Program complements this promotion of modernization through new industry and academic partnerships and by focusing on intellectually strengthening and expanding soldiers in new directions in question.

The investment we make in people will be rewarded in the long run, Mr. Brig said. General Jasper Jeffers, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division. We hope our soldiers understand that they do not have to accept the barriers to their good ideas. If they have a good idea, there are ways and ways to get the team together and work on it.

Innovation fosters a culture of soldier development by giving soldiers the technical skills they have learned through education. It also makes their units more efficient and deadly by returning time to fighters to focus on preparation. These benefits contribute to all the missions the Marne Division receives, including deployment, conducting garrison operations, and modernizing troops.

The cadets, students, and soldiers I met during the Marne Innovation Project are geographically dispersed, but will be in contact for the next six months to jointly develop solutions to the problems faced by the 3rd Infantry Division. ..

Date: 01.09.2022 Posted: 01.11.2022 18:00 Story ID: 412750 Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Web View: 22 Downloads: 1 Public Domain

This work by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, the 3rd Infantry Division, collaborated with cadets at the first Mann Innovation Workshop and is shown at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright. You must comply with the restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/412750/3rd-infantry-division-collaborates-with-cadets-inaugural-marne-innovation-workshop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos