



Google is the gateway: Terrys grows with the Google experience

Terry estimates that this fall, the Fortune Society understands about 3 percent of what technology can do before launching Google’s Career Readiness For Reentry Program. He knew how to create an email account and send an email to a potential employer, but he always forgot his password.

Google is good because you can start anew [email], Terry said. And it had this little feature that could help you create a password. Such a small thing.

Terry is a new graduate of the Grow with Google course. He believes that the skills he learned in class have opened the world to him. He gives an example of inventing something that now knows how to find a way to secure a patent.

I can always explore my mind and then Google will tell me if it exists. If not, I like, hello Google, Terry said.

Grow with Google is a partnership between Google and five re-entry organizations, including Fortune. Its goal is to provide free digital literacy training to people with a history of justice involvement. This year, Grow with Google will train more than 10,000 basic digital skills. This course, in combination with employment assistance, gives graduated participants access to quality work in their favorite areas.

Terry claims that anyone can learn, no matter what level they start at or how far they are from technology.

Some of us were separated from it-for some reason they weren’t introduced to it. But once you are introduced to it, see what it looks like, it opens up your whole world.

Terry talks about how Google predicts what it wants to do with search engines, email accounts, and even resumes.

He said Google could improvise the rest of it and save time with the information. You can never create the wrong email or resume. Google will help you improve.

For all that he learned in class, his favorite part is how his new skills allow him to better explore the world around him. Google may be a tool that opens up his job potential in the future, but it’s also a way that leads to his passion.

As a human, I like music. I like food. And he explained that Google seems to take me there in any category. And I seem to get the whole world from Google at my fingertips. Google is a gateway.

In partnership with Google and the Grow with Google Career Readiness for Reentry program, the Fortune Society publishes a series of stories and social media posts on how to address the growing digital divide and its impact on the population of justice. ..

