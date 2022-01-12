How much does it cost





Additional education or training may be required if you want to move into a technology career, many of which are most satisfying at work, or if you want to advance your current role. And who can give you more trading tips than Google, one of the world’s most successful tech companies?

In an effort to make career advancement more accessible, Google is leading several online professional certification programs that do not require a prior degree or experience. Google’s five available certificate programs, offered through the popular online learning platform Coursera, are among the most popular online courses offered by Coursera: data analysis, UX design, project management, IT support, and more. I teach IT automation using Python.

Learn the skills you need to apply to entry-level IT jobs by completing IT support tasks such as computer assembly, wireless networking, program installation, troubleshooting, debugging, and customer service.

To improve your IT career, learn Python, Git, and automation skills such as managing IT resources in the cloud, writing Python scripts, and troubleshooting IT issues.

Learn how to tackle the day-to-day work of junior or associate data analysts by mastering key skills such as data cleaning, data analysis, and data visualization using tools such as Tableau and programming languages ​​such as R and SQL. Learn

Before getting into the basics of UX design, this program outlines the design process and completes the UX portfolio of three projects: mobile apps, working websites, and cross-platform experiences for students.

For those considering the role of entry-level project management, this program focuses on Scrum events, artifacts, and roles to cover the basics of agile project management. Students also learn strategic communication skills through real-world scenarios.

Continue reading to find answers to the FAQ about Google’s Coursera Professional Certification Program: How Much Does the Google Professional Certification Program Cost?

You can try each program for free for 7 days with a Coursera trial. After the trial period is over, the program costs $ 39 a month to continue studying, so the sooner you complete each course, the more money you’ll save.

If you spend about 5 hours a week, it can take an average of 6-8 months to complete the program. Therefore, you can expect to pay a total of $ 234 to $ 312 for the entire program.

Do you have any financial support?

Yes, you can apply for financial assistance for each program by clicking the “Available Academic Assistance” link below the “Try for Free: Register to Start a 7-Day Full Access Free Trial” text. increase. You can then access the form to apply for assistance.

(Note: It takes about 15 days to review the application form).

How is the program organized?

Each program includes videos, readings, quizzes, and hands-on projects to test your knowledge. Each program is 100% online and fully flexible to your schedule, allowing you to increase your course work during the week you have time and take breaks as needed.

Who teaches the program?

All programs are led by Google’s subject matter experts and senior practitioners in their respective fields, so the information presented uses the latest software and platforms.

What can I do with a certificate?

Once you receive the certificate, you can add it to your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile, just as you would with a Coursera certificate.

One of Google’s unique features is the Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium. It is an exclusive network of more than 130 participating companies such as Google, Target, Verizon and Deloitte, and you can apply for a job offer after completing one of Google’s online programs.

