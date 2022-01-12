Mimetic will host the first hackathon in February, revolutionizing agtech in Pittsburgh





Pittsburgh’s agricultural technology industry is growing and there are new opportunities for innovation from newcomers.

Agricultural technology partnership, launched last fall between KRNLS and Rust Built Pittsburgh, is a new agtech in collaboration with Washington-based Ignite Business Incubator, Pennsylvania, which connects urban, suburban, and rural innovators in southwestern Pennsylvania. Announced to host a hackathon.

At this first event, a team of entrepreneurs and problem solvers will come together to develop ideas for dealing with the high prices of farm equipment. A free all-day event will be held on Saturday, February 19th at 57 E. Chestnut St in Washington. It will be held at the incubator in.

“Through our research and interviews with farmers and ranchers [expensive farming equipment] It’s a problem that has happened over and over again, “said Olga Pogodatold Technical.ly, co-founder of KRNLS, in an email. “And this problem isn’t just local [Southwestern] PA. This is a national issue. Especially nowadays, there are so many supply chain problems and environmental problems that we need to think of creative ways to solve them. If not, what will our future look like? “

The contest team can range from 2 to 5 people to develop solutions that include hardware, software, or human-centered design. All teams are encouraged to do at least the first idea and, if applicable, some preliminary market and customer research. The event schedule includes a breakfast kick-off, two work sessions, a lunch offered, a pitch contest, followed by an awards ceremony and happy hour for all participants.

This move towards Agtech innovation could be a way to continue to bridge the prominent past and future industries of the Pittsburgh region.

Winning teams will have the opportunity to continue working on their ideas with the Ignite Business Incubator, leveraging the center’s support and entrepreneurial expertise.

“We want to engage with the local community, our business partners, and those who are willing to spend their time on this agricultural challenge,” said Lauren La Greca, Manager of Ignite Business Incubator. .. She recommended to anyone interested in registering, “whether you want to create a real prototype or have a streamlined process or workflow idea.”

Pittsburgh is probably best known for its robotics and artificial intelligence prowess, but there are early signs that other sectors like agricultural technology are also increasing here. Not only award-winning and prominent start-ups like Bloomfield Robotics, but more established growth companies like Four Growers and Fifth Season are laying the groundwork for revitalizing more innovators. But more importantly, this move to agtech innovation could be a way to continue to bridge the prominent past and future industries of the Pittsburgh region.

According to Pogoda, Mimetic’s focus is on everything in southwestern Pennsylvania, including the counties around Pittsburgh, which means that innovation in agricultural technology can have a greater impact.

“Pittsburgh is not its own bubble,” she said. “There are some great startups in Pittsburgh that focus on agtech. I think everyone has a community around us. [we] Think about how they expand and grow. She continued that Mimetic will continue to be an organization where both engineers and farmers can find a common foundation for partnership and innovation.

For now, the event will be held directly according to the appropriate COVID-19 protocol and guidelines, Pogoda said. And this is the first hackathon from Mimetic, but both she and La Greca shared that they hope to host more in the future.

Attendance confirmation here Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of the Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowment. -30-

