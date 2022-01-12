Illumina unveiled a new and innovative partnership with new and innovative technologies at the 2022 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.





Published 8 hours ago

Submitted from Illumina

Illumina accelerates genome adoption with innovative technologies such as new SBS chemistry and long-term capabilities, as well as multiple innovative partnerships with healthcare companies, research institutes and multiomic developers worldwide. We are in a position to improve human health.

First published in the Illumina news room

San Diego, January 11, 2022 / CSRwire /-Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) CEO Francis de Souza talks about the company’s strong growth trajectory, including 2021 results and 2022 guidance. Did. deSouza also announced new partnerships and technologies that advance the company’s mission to improve human health by unleashing the power of the genome.

Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina, said: “Continuous focus on how unleashing the power of the genome improves human health by taking advantage of existing and evolving market-wide growth opportunities in both clinical and research genomics. Demonstrated through innovation. In all markets, today’s researchers and clinicians are leading the future of personalized medicine for patients around the world. “

Provisional consolidated financial statements and guidance

Illumina performed well until 2021, with interim consolidated sales in the fourth quarter up 25% year-on-year to approximately $ 1.19 billion. This record revenue for the quarter reflects both equipment and consumables records.

Illumina also increased consolidated sales for the interim fiscal year 2021 by 39% year-on-year to approximately $ 4,517 million. This reflects record sales in all regions and the highest shipments in company history. The company expects 2022 to be an even stronger year with consolidated revenue guidance of $ 5.15 billion to $ 5.24 billion, or 14% to 16% year-over-year growth, as sequence awareness, demand and adoption increase. increase.

Illumina today provided additional financial information disclosure and guidance as part of its presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the webcast are available from the Investor Information section of the Illumina website.

Announcement of several new partnerships to accelerate access, use and discovery of genomics

Oncology testing is currently Illumina’s largest clinical market, and de Souza has announced a new partnership to accelerate the development of precise diagnostic and therapeutic agents for patients with advanced cancer.

Work with Agendia to develop a genome-based panel test for cancer diagnosis. Work with Boehringer Ingelheim to identify the most suitable patients for the company’s new drug based on the molecular profile of the cancer.

To accelerate the adoption of genomics in clinical practice, Illumina also announced a collaboration with leading healthcare service innovation company Optum. Through the newly created Optum Evidence Engine, which uses Optum’s real-world data and health care expertise to generate evidence of clinical utility, the two companies will identify, validate, and demonstrate the effectiveness of genomics-based testing. I am doing research on. Large-scale studies are already underway on major diseases such as cardiovascular disease, rare diseases, and oncology, and the two companies discuss additional future studies such as organ transplantation, polymorphic patients, and hematological cancers. I am.

As the use of sequencing grows, so does the amount of genomic data and the ways in which it can be used to improve care, including drug development. Genomics-based methods can better identify therapeutic targets, dramatically increase time to market, and double success rates. Illumina is driving this new market by connecting large datasets with a cohort of pharmaceutical companies. Today, the company announces a partnership with Nashville Bioscience, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnology partner that can use data analysis of 250,000 samples to improve treatment development. We have formed a partnership. The program leverages Illumina’s AI capabilities, genome interpretation, and scaled analytical infrastructure to help identify new genome-based drug discovery targets.

deSouza also highlights its recently announced partnership with SomaLogic, end-to-end with the largest protein target set for over 10,000 proteins and Illumina’s current and future next-generation sequencing (NGS) high-throughput capabilities. Co-developed an end solution. platform. This workflow accelerates proteomics to NGS and brings scale to the fastest growing areas of the proteomics market.

GRAIL makes a strong start as a pioneer in the early detection market Galleri

Last year, GRAIL launched Galleri. This is the first multicancer early detection blood test clinically validated in a screening population. Galleri can detect more than 50 types of cancer, and GRAIL works closely with all medical partners to deliver this test to as many patients as possible as soon as possible. They were successful early on, with 11 employers and eight healthcare systems adopting the test in 2021 and more than 1,500 healthcare providers prescribing the test.

GRAIL’s comprehensive evidence generation for Galleri is widely regarded as one of the largest clinical genomics programs implemented to date, including approximately 325,000 planning participants and five years of data already collected. Eight clinical studies are underway or planned.

GRAIL also announces a new partnership with Premier’s PINC AITM to enhance clinical decision-making support technology to identify patients at high risk for cancer and who may benefit from the Galleri test. I did it. Clinician alerts are expected to be evidence-based, integrated into workflows and compatible with existing electronic medical recording systems.

GRAIL continues to show progress and potential to save lives.

Transitioning the sequence to a new industry benchmark with breakthrough chemistry and long reading capabilities

Illumina has been innovating for over 20 years, and deSouza describes the development of a breakthrough chemistry codenamed Chemistry X that delivers twice as fast cycle times, twice as long reads, and three times as high accuracy. did. This technology creates cost efficiency on the $ 100 journey to the genome, leading to more access, deeper sequencing, and the next wave of discoveries. deSouza has shown that the groundbreaking Chemistry X will serve as the foundation for all future platforms.

The company will also announce new bioinformatics technology on the DRAGENTM platform in the first quarter. It supports a new Bayesian theoretical approach to DNA, RNA, methylation, and machine learning, enabling the fastest, lowest cost, and most accurate analysis of everything. platform.

Finally, deSouza is codenamed Infinity for a highly accurate and cost-effective long read workflow that provides continuous data up to 10Kb long to address the final edge case of the genome. Announced new patented technology. Infinity delivers 10x throughput with 90% less DNA input than traditional long reads, is fully automated, and is seamlessly compatible with synthetic sequencing (SBS) chemistry, allowing Illumina’s 20,000 instrument installations. It can be quickly applied to the entire base.

Alex Arabanis, MD, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Illumina, said: “By combining our innovative chemistry and bioinformatics, these advances enable future discoveries across markets and applications, and ultimately human biology that helps change the delivery of patient care. It enables academic progress. “

Additional information about the company’s strategic workloads, as well as fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and 2022 guidance, can be found in the Illumina presentation on the Investor Relations website. The company will share details in the fourth quarter 2021 earnings announcement in February.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements with risks and uncertainties. Key factors that may be of interest to our business, where actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements, include: (I) Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating results. (Ii) Changes in the growth rate of the markets in which we provide services. (Iii) The quantity, timing, and combination of customer orders in our products and services. (Iv) Ability to adjust operating expenses to meet revenue expectations. (V) Our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables. (Vi) Success of products and services that compete with us. (Vii) Challenges specific to the development, manufacture and launch of new products and services, such as expanding or changing manufacturing operations and relying on third-party suppliers for critical components. (Viii) Impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services. (Ix) Further develop and commercialize our equipment, consumables, and products, including Garelli, a cancer screening test developed by GRAIL, to develop new products, services, and applications in our technology platform market. Ability to expand. (X) Risks and costs associated with the integration of GRAIL’s business, and the ability to integrate GRAIL’s business to achieve the expected synergies. This includes restrictions on integration while subject to the Commission’s order to separate GRAIL from us. (Xi) The risk that disruption due to the recent acquisition of GRAIL or the completion of related legal or regulatory procedures or obligations will damage our business, including our current plans and operations. (Xii) Potential side effects or changes in business relationships resulting from the completion of the recent acquisition of GRAIL. (Xiii) Our ability to obtain approval by a third party payer to refund our products to patients. (Xiv) Our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our products from government agencies. (Xv) Ability to work well with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets and grow businesses. (Xvi) Our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technology, products, or businesses. (Xvii) The application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are very complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates and judgments, and (xviii) other factors detailed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Includes the latest filings on legislation, regulation, and economic development, Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or information disclosed at public conference calls (dates and times are pre-published). We are under no obligation, nor will we, to update these forward-looking statements, confirm or confirm analysts’ expectations, or provide interim reports or updates on progress for the quarter. There is none.

About Illumina

Illumina improves human health by unleashing the power of the genome. By focusing on innovation, we have established ourselves as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used in life sciences, oncology, assisted reproductive technology, agriculture and other emerging areas. For more information, please visit www.illumina.com and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investor: [email protected]

Media: Dr. Karen Birmingham EMEA: +44 7500 105665US: [email protected]

Illumina Illumina

Illumina improves human health by unleashing the power of the genome. By focusing on innovation, we have established ourselves as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used in life sciences, oncology, assisted reproductive technology, agriculture, and other emerging areas.

Illumina’s other works

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csrwire.com/press_releases/734496-illumina-announces-new-innovative-partnerships-along-new-groundbreaking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos