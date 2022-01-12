Doodle for Google 2022 opens: “I care about myself …” theme





Starting today, Google will invite students from kindergarten to high school in the United States to create a Doodle for their search homepage. Doodle for Google 2022 is looking for artwork that reflects “I care about myself …”.

We are all doing a lot. And now, more than ever, it is important for us to take care of our bodies and minds. What do you like to do to make you feel better when you feel depressed? How do you take a break? What activities do you calm and energize you? What brings joy to your heart? Our theme of the year encourages you to share how you nurture your mind, body, and / or spirit as you face the opportunities and challenges that new days bring. ..

In its 14th edition, Google told young people [them] Uniquely strong. Submissions will be accepted (mailed or online) until March 4, 2022, reflecting last year’s extended deadline of 11:59 pm (Pacific Standard Time). Doodles are regrouped into five groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12.

Criteria include artistic merit, creativity, and communication of themes with both artistic and written explanations.

Finalists are judged by state, with more than 10 winners selected by the Google Doodle team in each grade group, and a total of 54 guest judges (50 states + Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Guam, and Virgin Islands) Graffiti. The general public is then invited to vote and elect five “domestic finalists” from each group.

A panel of Google employees will pick one of five national finalists and announce the National Winner in June.

In addition to being displayed 24 hours a day on Google.com, mobile apps, and Chrome’s new tab page, national winners will receive a $ 30,000 college scholarship, a $ 50,000 technology package for schools and nonprofits, and Google. Hardware, “fun” will be given. Google stolen goods. There is no trip to the Mountain View headquarters.

You can submit your Doodle for Google 2022 entry now. This is last year’s winner.

