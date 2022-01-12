Origin Materials Wins BIG Innovation Award for Disruptive Carbon Negative Materials Technology





West Sacramento, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Origin Materials (Origin or Origin Materials) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), with a mission to enable the world to transition to sustainable materials The world’s leading carbon negative materials company today announced that its leadership in innovation has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as part of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards.

Origin Materials awards for patented category-leading breakthrough technology built around the conversion of low-cost, sustainable wood residues into decarbonized supply chain-ready materials. Was awarded. In September 2021, Origin was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award by the Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Awards Program, recognizing companies that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices.

Origin Materials is bringing sustainable innovation to the global material supply chain, said Rich Riley, Co-CEO of Origins. We are honored to receive the BIG Innovation Award for fulfilling our mission to introduce platform technology to achieve our customers’ net zero and enable the world to move to sustainable materials.

Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group, states that innovation is driving the growth of the global economy. We are excited to honor Origin Materials as Origin Materials is one of the organizations that leads this responsibility and supports human progress.

Organizations around the world have submitted recent innovations for consideration at the BIG Innovation Awards. The nomination was then judged by a selected group of business leaders and executives who volunteered time and expertise to score the submission.

Past winners of the BIG Innovation Awards include Google, IBM, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive, and Dow. For more information on the BIG Innovation Awards, please visit http://www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards/.

About Origin Materials Origin Materials, headquartered in West Sacramento, is a world-leading carbon negative materials company. Origins’ mission is to enable the world to move to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for converting carbon from cheap and abundant non-food biomass, such as sustainable wood residues, into useful materials while recovering carbon in the process. .. Origins’ patented technology platform will revolutionize the production of a variety of end products such as clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, auto parts, tires, carpets and toys to enter the $ 1 trillion market. I can. In addition, the Origins technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing that is far from the oil supply chain, which is more volatile than the supply chain based on sustainable wood residues. Origins’ patented drop-in-core technology, economics, and carbon impact are supported by an growing list of the world’s leading customers and investors.

For more information, please visit www.originmaterials.com.

About the Business Intelligence Group The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and outstanding performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by experienced and knowledgeable executives. Your organization’s unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies that outperform their peers.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains specific forward-looking statements in the sense of federal securities law. Forward-looking statements generally include “believe,” “may,” “do,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “intend,” “expect,” and “expect.” Includes expressions such as “should”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “visible”, “seeking”, “future”, and “outlook”. Or, it indicates future events or trends, or indicates that it is not a description of a historical issue. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Origin Materials’ business strategies and estimates of total addressable markets. These statements, whether specified in this press release or not, are based on various assumptions and current expectations for the management of Origin Materials and do not predict actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustration purposes only and are not intended to serve as a definitive statement of warranties, warranties, predictions, or facts or probabilities and should be relied upon. not. It is difficult or impossible to predict the actual event or situation, which is different from the assumption. Many real-life events and situations are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that Origin Materials may not be able to successfully commercialize its product. Origin Materials The impact of competition on the business. COVID-19 Disruption and other impacts on the Origin Materials business as a result of a pandemic and other global health or economic crises. Changes in customer demand; Unable to achieve the expected benefits of a business combination. Also, the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Form 10-Q’s quarterly report submitted to the SEC on November 12, 2021, and other factors submitted or will be submitted to the SEC by Origin Materials. Documents. If any of these risks become apparent, or if our assumptions are found to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. .. There are additional risks that Origin Materials do not currently know or that Origin Materials considers to be unimportant at this time, and actual results may differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials’ expectations, plans, or future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials expects the rating to change with subsequent events and developments. However, Origin Materials may choose to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, and Origin Materials explicitly disclaims that obligation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing an Origin Materials rating dated after the date of this press release. Therefore, you should not place excessive reliance on forward-looking statements.

