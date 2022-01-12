Google cannot provide details regarding core algorithm updates





It’s unlikely that the announcement of core algorithm updates will be further detailed in the future, as Google says it can’t provide specific information.

Google has internal details, but cannot disclose the information.

This was revealed in the latest episode of the Search Off The Record podcast by Google’s search teams John Mueller, Martin Splitt, and Gary Illyes.

Illyes is particularly dissatisfied with the fact that the team can’t provide any more information to the community when the core update is announced.

He wonders what it’s worth if even announcing a core update can’t provide any guidance other than instructing people to check Google’s webmaster guidelines.

Based on the discussion, every announcement of the core update seems to be a repeat of the previous announcement.

Google’s search team sympathizes with everyone who is concerned about core updates and hopes to help those affected. But their hands are tied.

Here are the highlights of the discussion about core updates:

Google knows what the core update is, but it can’t tell you

Illyes says the team behind the core update knows what they are.

“Well, our team generally knows what they’re doing when they’re doing a core update, what the content of the core update is doing, and most of the time things. Is just focusing on the guidelines we have published over the last 20 years.

So basically, write good content. Do not buy the link. So every time you run any of these core updates, you’re basically saying … follow the guidelines. This is also our advice. “

Illyes asks about the benefits of announcing a core update if the team is unable to provide specific details.

He continues:

“… I wish I could provide more guidance and information about the content and methods of the update … or what kind of site is affecting the content, I’m all about it, but at the moment I can’t do that. “

“And at this point, we say:” Hello, we had a core update or an incoming core update within 2 hours. “And four weeks later, we are: “Yes, this core update is over.”

This means that communication about core updates is limited to when you start the rollout and when you finish the rollout.

That’s the way it’s been, and it’s probably all Google can say about them in the future.

Misunderstandings about core updates

Given the very little information available about core updates, there tends to be a lot of misunderstandings about them.

One misconception is that core updates are designed to punish websites.

Illyes wants to make it clear that this is not the case.

“And what I wanted to say is that there is also a misunderstanding about core updates. I think it’s a disciplinary thing. It’s basically a punishing site. Instead, it’s a relevance algorithm, such as quality, or. We’re optimizing algorithms that assess the quality of our site / page / content, and what we’re trying to do is, in a sense, to provide better results to our users, right? “

Inevitably, core updates have a positive effect on some sites and a negative effect on others.

If your site is adversely affected by a core update, it’s not necessarily because you’ve done something wrong, says Elise.

“That is, the site that was adversely affected by the core update may not actually have done anything wrong, but rather the algorithm has changed, it’s very difficult to explain, and you can imagine swallowing it. ..

Because you’re publishing content, you’ve been publishing content for five years already, you have a follower base, and suddenly Google has made changes that make it lower in rank and higher in rank with some competitors. Because. I don’t think it’s easy to accept it. “

If your site’s ranking goes down after a core update, it doesn’t mean that you’re publishing bad content, and that it doesn’t mean that your site has something that needs to be fixed.

Beyond that, other sites were “commended” for publishing better content. Deeper articles and articles that are more relevant to a particular query.

For more information on recovering from a core update, see the following advice from Google in the past:

Source: Off-record search

Featured image: salarko / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-cant-provide-details-about-core-algorithm-updates/432651/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

