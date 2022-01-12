First drive: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 4MATIC +





Return to its very fascinating roots

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC

The latest Mercedes-AMG SL dates back to the roots of the Roadster. This time around, it’s a sophisticated 2 + 2 soft top road runner that takes only 15 seconds to become topless and can do this at speeds up to 60km / h. It also retains its classic roadster proportions where the hood appears to stretch in front of the driver during the time zone!

When launched in Canada this year, the SL will be offered a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with just one engine. This handmade unit produces 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft torque anywhere from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Then, instead of a normal torque converter, a 9-speed automatic transmission with a wet multi-plate start-off clutch and, for the first time, a fury fired through all four wheels.

The 4Matic + AWD system is fully variable and changes the way power is split based on the drive mode selected. The slippery mode employs a more uniform power split to prevent unwanted wheel spin when pulling on wet roads. On the Sport and Sport +, it shifts to a rear-wheel drive bias, but it still has the power to flow forward, so it’s carried out of the corner in a great style.

This combination has proven to be very fast. It runs up to 100km / h in 3.6 seconds, which is not a really impressive place. If you keep the hammer down, the SL will be pulled hard and fast when racing to a top speed of 315km / h. It’s a true test of the driver’s nerves!

In the middle of the drive, I realized that this might be the last hurray of SL. With the electric car pushing in full chat, I wondered if the Twin Turbo V8 could survive beyond the end of the last decade. I sincerely hope!

AMG’s All-Electric EQS4Matic + is a road warrior in itself, but the owner never wants to hit the accelerator to hear the clickle cracks during an overrun. The SL is simply sublime in this regard, and this driver actively looks for tunnels just to hear the echoes of the brilliant symphonies of the exhaust.

The key to SL’s sleek driving feel is the fact that the composite aluminum construction underneath the Brightwork is 18% harder to twist than the outward GT Roadster. Due to its ruggedness, the cowl does not sway, which is a side effect of removing the strength of the roof panel. There was a pretty rough road on the drive route. Nonetheless, SL had no sway or shimmy and was untouched through the road.

Next is the trick suspension. The SL is one of the few cars that doesn’t have an anti-roll bar. AMG’s Active Ride Control Suspension combines steel springs and adaptive dampers. The active setup not only controls the aspects of ride quality and handling compression and rebound, but the hydraulic pressure doubles as a roll control system. SL acts as a treat because it remains flatter than the gravy on the plate when maximally extruded from the corner.

This and the lack of the cowl shake mentioned above eliminates the jitter that many soft tops exhibit when the wheel encounters a broken pavement in the middle of a corner. This could have been a problem if the SL was fitted with P275 / 35ZR21 front tires and P305 / 30ZR21 rear. Here, the calmness of SL under these conditions stimulates self-confidence, to say the least.

Another advantage is the standard 4-wheel steering setup. At higher speeds, the rear wheels rotate in the same direction as the front wheels, resulting in a clearer response to driver input. Despite its impressive size, the SL feels like a much smaller car.

At low speeds, the rear wheels rotate in the opposite direction of the front wheels, cutting the circle of rotation to 12.8 meters. In addition to another parking environment, AMG’s first front axle lift system can raise the front end by 30mm if needed. Well, there’s nothing new here, but in this case the driver can keep the unfolded place every time the car returns to the storage place. This will automatically lift the front end to prevent damage to your chin.

Once inside, the confusion of buttons and knobs has taken advantage of the digital future. The SL cabin is dominated by a 11.9-inch infotainment touch screen. It takes care of all normal vehicle and infotainment features, including the sweet-sounding Vermester audio system and climate control. However, it goes a step further with a twist. In most convertibles, when the top goes down, the screen is washed away the moment the sun hits. This is also true here. However, the driver can change the screen angle within a range of 20 degrees. It runs from a laid-back starting position to a more upright position to cut glare and washout. It’s a small touch, but it makes a big difference.

Then there is the front seat. They are fully engraved and not only provide excellent support, but also include an MB air scarf. Here, warm air flows through the vents in the headrest, keeping the rider’s neck and shoulders toasted. In Canada, this extends the top-down season.

Now AMG says SL is 2 + 2. There is no doubt about that joy in advance. The +2 backseat is said to accommodate people up to 1.5 meters tall. I wish you good luck. This is where you put your briefcase or wallet. This is because there is a valuable small storage space on the front.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a really fun machine. Very fast, just as agile and really gorgeous, at least for front seat riders. Find the winding road, drop the summit and tear it apart. And while wearing loafers, leave you to have as much fun as you can have!

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC + will hit Canadian roads in late spring or early summer. Pricing and full specifications will be announced shortly.

