Valorants Episode 4 patch adds neon to the game and weakens the Specter





The latest Valorants update is finally here, with weapon nerfs, map changes, and brand new characters. Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is titled Disruption and contains more changes than any patch in the last few months, including the addition of Neon, the game’s latest agent.

Neon is the biggest new change in this patch, but it also updates some maps in some new areas. The main change in the binding was a small box towards the short A in the hallway. Meanwhile, both Breezes bomb sites have been redesigned to include more covers. This will greatly improve and smooth the map on both the defender and the attacker. The entire map.

The patch also includes some gun changes that should rock the meta. The recently scared submachine gun, the Specter, had some weaknesses, especially when it came to its effectiveness over long distances. Bulldogs, Guardians and Ares, on the other hand, are all buffed, and Ares could be one of the best guns in the game at that price.

The Valorants Episode 4 Act 1 patch has been released in North America. You can see the entire patch notes on the Valorant website for all the changes in the patch.

Brave patch 4.0 note neon will be live!Weapon updates

Melee attack

The melee attack was too tricky to aim at and was unreliable. Therefore, we have updated both left-click and right-click melee attacks for more reliable agent attack actions.

Right-click hitbox has been increased by 1.5 times. The left-click hitbox is larger than the right-click, and the range is slightly longer. The target near the center of the knife attack is attacked first, so you can maintain accuracy as needed. Bonus: When slicing a wall, you can now give instant feedback on the wall with a knife (client side prediction)

Specter

The versatility of Specters makes us happy, but it performed too well in long-range engagements and was too powerful in the intended short-range and mobile scenarios. Hopefully the accuracy error will occur a little earlier and the frequent yaw switching will make it harder to get a kill when spraying over long distances. Similarly, more control is needed for close range sprays to be effective.

Fire errors occur early in the bullet, for example, instead of errors on bullets 4, 7, 10 (in firing order), bullets 3, 6, 8 pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) Increase in recoil multiplier from 1.25 on Ascender / Jump / Jump >>> 1.5 Number of bullets protected from yaw (horizontal) switching during spraying, 8 >>> Decrease in 5 bullets Switch yaw from .24 Save time >>>. During the 18 second spray, the time it takes to be able to switch yaw (horizontal movement) again will be shorter. That is, it can happen more often.

Ares

In addition to the Specter changes, we hope to improve the feel and power of Ares and remove it from the shadows of other weapons in the price range.

Removed spin-up Fire rate increased from 10 >>> 13

Guardian

The Guardian didn’t require a rate of fire penalty compared to its fully automated counterpart, so it removed it. Adding another bullet before it starts to become unstable will make the weapon’s tapping shots much better and improve its overall effectiveness in combat.

Removed ADS (Aiming Down Sight) firing rate penalty Added additional bullets before entering recovery curve

bulldog

It was giving the bulldog some love to help it feel like a better purchase in those situations where you might need a cheaper and more versatile rifle option.

Hip fire rate increased by 9.5 >>> 10 Burst fire recovery improved from .4 >>>. Inaccuracies occur each time the 35 weapons are refired before the full duration of their respective gun recovery times. The shorter the recovery time, the more efficient the burst fire.Map update

Knead

The double stack of short A covers has been modified to remove a very powerful one-way smoke location that is a bit too difficult for an attacker to approach. Sentinel can still clog space, but the new layout should open up some options for attackers to push in. There is also a small new bench to get confused when taking the first peak.

Wind

A Widened the main choke and removed 50/50 (you need to choose one of the two places where your opponent may be). This gives the defender more options when playing in A-Main. It also removes 50/50 when entering and exiting the cave, so you can be more orderly when you press. Added a stack of two crates to the cave. This provides a cover for attackers to push the cave, while giving defenders more options to compete for space. Adjusted the cover on the back of the A site to extend the pool to a distant wall. By changing the cover, the defender can safely fall back and increase the cover for the retake. Expanding the pool will make playing in this space more comfortable. The expansion of the plant site is also adapted to match the new shape of the pool. Central adjusted curved wall This change simplifies space and eliminates extra pockets. Added a cover to the B site pillar, blocked the back site with a new wall, and added a stack of crates to the B wall. The new pillar cover opens up new opportunities before and after the plant. The tuned backsight provides players with a new cover while peeking into B Main’s head. This new cover should help you fall back and reshoot. The new stack of crates limits some angles from the B main, offers new options when holding or reacquiring, and splits some nasty battles that can occur on thin walls. is needed. Door A cannot be reactivated until the competitor’s opening and closing is complete.

As the map and agent pool grows, it becomes more and more difficult for new players to learn and play VALORANT effectively. However, we haven’t changed when players have access to the most competitive experience. Everyone takes the time to learn more about core gameplay and believes that all maps and Agents VALORANT need to have enough exposure to throw at you before participating in a ranked experience. .. To enforce this learning period, we decided to add an account level requirement to play Competitive.

Starting with patch 4.0, accounts that haven’t played in the rankings must reach account level 20 before entering the conflict queue. If you haven’t reached account level 20 yet, but you’re already playing in a conflicting queue, you can still play in a ranked state.

5 Reduced stack rank rating penalty

After getting the initial data for the ranked 5 stacks, I realized that the penalty for increasing or decreasing RR on the 5 stacks could be too severe. The fairness of a 5-stack match is the same as for non-5-stack stacks. In other words, it is difficult to bring in the top players and boost the bottom players. This data reduces the penalties for lower ranks.

Players with Diamond 2 or lower have a 25% reduction in RR penalty compared to their current balance. This means that the new minimum penalty is a gain / loss that is 25% less than the previous 50%. To maintain the integrity of the leaderboard, we made this change only for ranks that did not break into the leaderboard or were not on the leaderboard.

Increased map randomization

Increased map weight. This increases the variety of maps and reduces map duplication from match to match.

Game system

Fixed an issue where the signature kill counter was not visually updated

Sports features

Coaches no longer experience the problem of sometimes not being able to swap targets with numeric keys and mouse clicks. Thanks to RobWiz for reporting!Known but beloved issues

Wide joy

We love her too, but we had to fix that banner, but have fun until patch 4.01!

