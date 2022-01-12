How are product and technology innovations spurring digital transformation?





According to the Salesforce 7th Edition State of Marketing report, a pandemic has led 86% of South African marketing organizations to adopt new work collaboration technology.

Salesforce surveyed more than 8,200 global marketing leaders to find out where their current marketing environment is. How have your priorities changed since Covid-19? What trends are marketers seeing, and are they currently different from pre-pandemics?

Marketers in South Africa and elsewhere in the world face challenges in their work. These challenges are partly caused by pandemics and other recent socio-economic impacts. We were able to delve into the overall data to see what’s happening especially in South Africa’s marketing environment.

This article describes some of the challenges you may face and possible solutions to those challenges.

Overcome challenges with innovation and technology

The report found that the top three challenges for South African marketers are:

Innovative and evolving digital customer experience with real-time customer engagement

All three challenges underscore the important need for digital transformation. Marketers knew the importance of digitization before hearing the word COVID, but it wasn’t as urgent as it was needed during a pandemic. We now know that digitization is a must and is no longer just a convenience. Product innovation and technological innovation are at the top of the list of priorities.

Digitization is definitely a way forward.

So how can South African marketers overcome their challenges?

Digital Challenge # 1: Engage with customers in real time

We found that 72% of South African marketers say it’s harder to meet customer expectations than it was a year ago. This is higher than the world average (66%) of marketers saying the same thing, indicating that it is really necessary.

The answer to meet customer expectations is made up of many elements. But there is one thing for sure. Real-time engagement is important. Customers expect more personalized, connected real-time communication across multiple channels than ever before.

Many of the companies that customers do business with offer omni-channel experiences. By using product innovations and technologies, customers can respond to their needs as soon as they become aware of them.

Digital Challenge # 2: Product Innovation in Technology

Innovation is essential to drive business growth in today’s rapidly changing digital world. Both customers and employees need to feel that the problem has been resolved, especially during times of crisis. They need to have that trust in their business, whether they buy from them or work for them.

Innovation starts with your people, but are marketers completely happy with their training? According to the report, less than half (44%) of South African marketers rate employee training as excellent. So how can they be the most innovative?

One thing to keep in mind here is that at the global level, only 20% of marketers rate training as good. Therefore, employee training seems to be more successful in South Africa. Marketers’ skills and skills can be a valuable way to drive product and technology innovation.

Digital Challenge # 3: Evolving Digital Customer Experience

Marketers typically adapt to changing customer needs and behaviors at a constant rate. But the pandemic changed that. Customer behavior changed rapidly over the course of several months, and so did their needs.

Customer needs are evolving rapidly, and most of them revolve around digital experiences. In short, marketers have no choice but to accelerate and catch up with digital transformation.

According to our report, 90% of South African marketers say their digital engagement strategy has changed since before the pandemic. In addition, 48% say they have changed completely and 42% say they have changed slightly.

It’s clear that a streamlined, personalized digital customer experience is important. Having multiple digital channels also plays a central role in today’s marketing. With technology and product innovations, are marketers ready to take full advantage of them?

Product innovation and digital challenges

The important thing to remember is that providing a connected digital experience is more important than ever. Even if the company has already digitized or planned marketing activities, the pandemic has accelerated the need for digitalization.

There may be multiple challenges to scalable digital transformation, but marketers can overcome them with the right tools. Lack of training can be a problem, but as already mentioned, it can be tackled.

Awkward legacy systems are a common barrier to successful digital transformation. It’s worth remembering that product innovation in technology can be useful, and replacing ineffective technology can have a positive impact on your budget in the long run. Organizations that lack an overall digital strategy will stumble and collapse in the long run. It should be a business priority.

Robbie Kearns is Senior Regional Vice President of Salesforce. To get a closer look at your current marketing findings, download the Salesforce 7th Edition State of Marketing Report.

Want to continue this conversation on the Media Online Platform? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or our Facebook page. Send suggestions, comments, contributions, or tips by email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themediaonline.co.za/2022/01/how-are-product-and-tech-innovation-spurring-digital-transformation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos