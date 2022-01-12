Judge rejects Facebook’s request to dismiss allegations of FTC antitrust violations





This decision allows federal prosecutors to try to prove their claim that Meta illegally abuses its monopoly in the social media market and needs to spin off its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp.

Judge James Bosburg previously dismissed the Federal Trade Commission’s complaint last June. At the time, Boasberg said prosecutors weren’t doing enough to show that Facebook had a monopoly on social networking. However, he left the door open for the FTC to resubmit complaints with changes. In August, the FTC resubmitted the complaint with the support of its new chair, vocal technology industry critic Lina Khan. Facebook again asked Boasberg to subdue the proceedings, but in Tuesday’s opinion, the judge reached a threshold for “significant additions and revisions” from FTC’s previous submission to continue the proceedings. Said.

FTC did not immediately respond to the request for comment. In a statement, Meta said, “The evidence is [FTC’s] The company also noted that Boasberg describes FTC’s future work as a “tall job.”

This case gives Khan the opportunity to mark her on her first turn as a federal regulator. Khan played a key role in kicking off the current wave of antitrust scrutiny on big tech platforms in a 2017 paper by the Yale Law Journal, which highlights Amazon’s dominance. Kahn was also big while working for the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee, a research that produced a groundbreaking report that discovered that Amazon, Apple, Google, and Meta enjoyed monopoly power in 2020. Helped lead Tech’s 16-month parliamentary investigation.

Meta asked Boasberg to revoke the FTC proceedings because Khan couldn’t have voted to approve the new complaint given her past criticisms of the big tech company. .. Last July, company officials wrote to the FTC seeking evasion of Khan from all issues related to social media giants, which Khan would vote in August to continue the proceedings. Did not discourage me. On Tuesday, Bosburg supported the FTC on the issue, saying Khan’s vote saw her “act in prosecution, not in the role of justice.”

But, as with his decision to abandon the original FTC complaint, Boasberg again rejected one of the US government’s central claims on Tuesday. He said the alleged abuse happened too long before the FTC filed the allegation now, and authorities do not claim that similar harm is likely to occur.

Nevertheless, the proceedings continue to show further unwelcome scrutiny of Meta, which could spin off some of the company’s most valuable assets. It will show a significant impact on society, given that tech giants are everywhere in our lives.

