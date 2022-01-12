CES’s best tech products worth buying





Every year, technical experts, journalists and more gather in Las Vegas to get a glimpse into our future. And in 2022, the future will include cars and robot tractors that change color.

The CES (formerly Consumer Electronics Show) showcases the best, or at least the latest high-tech gear sets on the market. You’ll find everything from mobile phones and laptops to VR headsets to new car models. CES 2022 closed last week, with more than 40,000 people attending the shortened face-to-face event, according to CES.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and manufactures CES, said the technologies featured this year addressed issues such as health care, agriculture and sustainability.

Here at Select, following the announcement and announcement of CES 2022, we have found the best products to help you upgrade your life. Notable products this year included PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset, an updated Lenovo ThinkPad, and the Matter platform for integrating most smart home devices.

Most of the products featured at CES, such as John Deere’s autonomous tractors and BMW’s color-changing car paint, will not be released until later this year or later, or have no release date yet, but will be used at this year’s convention. I was able to put together some possible products. Now or pre-order.

Earlier in the 2021 Wireless Earphones and Headphones Guide, we covered Jabra wireless earphones, but the company’s latest release includes a variety of features. Introduced at CES 2022 and currently available for purchase, these wireless earphones were created for people with an active lifestyle, according to the company. According to Jabra, earphones are waterproof (IP57 rated), sweatproof and dustproof, with a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours in a charging case.

Samsung Freestyle Projector (pre-order)

This versatile projector will be unveiled at this year’s CES and can be pre-ordered until January 23. A free case will be included as soon as it is out of stock. With a 180 degree range of motion, this projector can be pointed at different angles depending on the company, leveling and refocusing the image when the projector is pointed at an angle. Includes Samsung Smart TV platform so you can access streaming services. According to the company, there is also a 5-watt woofer that creates an immersive, cinematic sound.

Garmin Venu2Plus smartwatch

Previously, the 2021 Fitness Watches and Fitness Tracker guide featured Garmin watches, but this year’s CES unveiled the company’s latest products. Venu 2 Plus comes in three sizes (40mm, 43mm, 45mm) with premium feature options (high resolution AMOLED display, stainless steel bezel, etc.) and add-ons for making calls. Use voice control. This watch includes health tracking features such as pulse oximeter, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and female health tracking. According to the company, this watch also provides your stress and fitness age score.

Samsung S21 Fan Edition 5G Smartphone

The latest release of Samsung’s popular Galaxy S smartphone, the Fan Edition Galaxy S21, is available for order today. According to the company, the phone is fan-inspired and has features that inspire your passion, including four cameras, including a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The three back-up cameras are 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 8-megapixel telescope. Phones also come in several colors including olive, lavender, graphite and white.

TCL 98inch Class XL Collection 4K UHDQLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV

There are many big announcements at CES each year, but few are as big as this 98-inch QLED TV from TCL. Previously, TCL was mentioned as a notable brand in the 2021 TV Brand Guide. Earlier we mentioned TCLTV about using the Roku SmartTV platform, but this model actually uses Google TV to display streaming services. Dolby Vision HDR delivers 4K resolution, and according to the company, QLED technology improves TV brightness, volume, and color accuracy. The TV also includes a hands-free voice control feature. Pre-orders are currently available.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

The new gaming laptop will be available for pre-order on January 13th and was unveiled at this year’s CES. This 14-inch laptop comes with an RGB keyboard and a QHD screen. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of memory and 1TB of solid state drive storage. It uses Windows 10 Home and comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available.

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar

According to the company, this new video bar aims to be an all-in-one solution for improving home video conference setups with cameras, dual speakers, a four-microphone array, and lights. According to the company, it eliminates the need for multiple devices, helps you focus on noisy environments and improve areas with poor lighting. You can book a $ 35 discount with a $ 1 deposit today. The video bar will be officially available on January 25th.

Echeron EX-8S Bike

Earlier in the 2021 guide to using a bike to replace Peloton, we covered the Echeron bike, but the company’s new bike has some notable features. The EX-8S features a curved 24-inch HD screen, which, according to the company, is the first in the industry. You can also flip the screen and turn it in the opposite direction of the bike to use it for other training. The bike also has wheels with LED lights that allow you to switch between 15 different colors.

Most of the products featured at CES have not been released or have a set release date until later this year. Some notable products are:

Matter is an open source smart home platform that allows you to connect several different brands of smart home devices. Brands that have announced compatibility with Matter include Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, and Samsung. Matter will be available in June 2022.

PlayStation has announced the latest virtual reality headset, VR 2. The new headset compatible with PS5 features an OLED display and a 110 degree field of view. It will be released later this year.

Lenovo has announced several new laptops, including an addition to the popular ThinkPad line. The ThinkPad Z series uses the AMD Ryzen Pro processor and is equipped with a 13.3 inch Z13 and a 16 inch Z16. The new collection will be released this spring.

Sony’s new BRAVIA XR Master Series A95KQD-OLED TV is the first quantum dot OLED TV. It uses Samsung QD-LED panels and is available in 55-inch and 65-inch versions. Details will be announced in the spring of 2022.

John Deere has announced the first self-driving tractor in history, not a self-driving car. According to the company, their inventions could help combat global food insecurity as global food demand grows.

BMW debuted the latest paint technology at CES: color-changing paints. It uses E Ink, the underlying technology for electronic readers. It uses different charged particles to display different colors, usually white or black. This BMW color changing paint can change or restore the color of your car to white, gray, or black.

