Google announces Project Vivian, its secret plan … despises the union





The name may evoke new cutting-edge technology, but Google’s recent top-secret efforts haven’t been positive. A new ruling from the National Labor Relations Commission revealed Project Vivian’s internal documents. This is a highly obscured program aimed at discouraging employee activity and, as one top executive said, convinces workers to dislike unions.

Project Vivian was operating from 2018 to 2020 and involved an active anti-union company, the IRI consultant. It regularly monitors employees (not to mention potentially illegal) and collects financial, work attitude, and even ethnic information to promote wedges in your organization’s campaigns. According to NLRB, Google’s director of employment law, Michael Pfyl, articulates his hope that the recommendations of Project Vivian and IRI Consultants will help employees get more involved and convince the union that they don’t like it. explained.

The new revelation is part of an ongoing investigation revealed by three former Google employees who claim that the company has illegally monitored and dismissed them in an attempt to lead the union’s efforts. Will be brought. As part of that, Google has not yet submitted 180 documents to NLRB, along with lawyers citing the privileges of lawyers and clients. What do they want to hide?

Brian R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

In justifying Google’s decision to waive internal documents with outside help, NLRB judges said a company lawyer outlines what a unified technical workplace looks like OpEd. Cited evidence suggesting to seek respected voice to publish and counseled employees FB (Facebook), MSFT (Microsoft), Amazon, and google (sic) Do not do it ..

Kara Silverstein, Google’s Director of Human Resources Development, approved the idea, but warned that the editorial should not include the company’s fingerprints and should not be Google-specific. IRI consultants reportedly provided executives with a draft editorial, although it’s not clear if Google decided to pursue tactics.

Despite the steep and difficult battles that haven’t been very successful, Google (and elsewhere) employees don’t seem to be discouraged by programs like Project Vivian. Two separate union activities are currently underway at Google, and similar organization is taking place at major tech companies like Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inputmag.com/culture/google-project-vivian-union-busting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos