Google Launches $ 3 Million Equivalent 5,000 Scholarships for Virtual Courses Covering “Demanding Digital Skills”





Singapore-Wednesday (January 12) Deputy Prime Minister Hen Swee Quiet said many opportunities in the tech sector are available to mid-career hires who are willing to leave their comfort zone. rice field.

He talks about launching a scholarship program by technology giant Google to help more than 5,000 Singaporeans acquire “high-demand digital skills” through the company’s Google Career Certificate course. Was there.

Some industries and professions will be confused as the digitization promoted by Covid-19 accelerates to reduce physical contact, but new sectors and jobs will emerge, even the Minister of Economic Policy Coordination said. One Mr. Hen said.

“In the long run, I believe that technology advances will increase the number of workers hired,” he added.

Scholarship program courses are hosted by online course provider Coursera and are developed by Google experts. Each course usually takes 3-6 months to complete. Students will be awarded a Google Career Certificate upon completion.

The scholarship covers four areas: information technology support, project management, data analysis, and user experience design.

“Looking at Singapore today, we’re looking at the number of people eligible for these positions in these four key areas,” said Scott Beaumont, Google’s President of Asia Pacific, in his opening remarks Wednesday. There are more jobs available. ” ..

The scholarship (equivalent to about $ 3 million) covers the one-year Coursera subscription fee for 5,000 students.

These scholarships, with the support of the Economic Development Commission, Infocomm Media Development Authority, and SkillsFuture Singapore, form the third path of the company’s Skills Ignition SG Skills Up Program, launched in July 2020.

Previously, students had to choose between a 6-month vocational training program with a deeper theoretical curriculum and a training and location program with 3 months of vocational training followed by 6 months of hands-on training. I could not do it. Students in both programs will be paid.

With more than 3,200 registered already, Google plans to expand the goals of the two routes from the original 3,000 to 3,800, Beaumont added.

