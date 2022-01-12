Everything Remains: The 4.38 sq km Expo 2020 site will continue to be a hub for new technologies and innovations-News





Reem Al Hashimi said Covid has taught everyone to be humble and not take things for granted.

Release date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 11:30 am

Expo 2020 is a symbol of human solidarity that connects 192 countries in difficult times, and the pandemic has made us humble about future uncertainties. ReemAlHashimi, Executive Secretary of Expos, Minister of International Cooperation, UAE, said.

Talking to CNN’s Richard Quest on the Quest Means Business program, Al Hashimi said the pandemic had hit everyone pretty hard. I think it was an important moment for all of us when we had to be a year late. When we say, I mean not only the international community, but also the government of Dubai. How do we become responsible hosts? How do you unite the whole world when you are still in the midst of this? “

Dubai relied on its agility, clarity of vision, and science-based approach, but the minister said he also recognized that it was not taken for granted.

At Covid, I think we really have to be humble. You can’t go beyond yourself. You need to keep doing the following every day, learn more about it, consult with experts and not think about anything obvious .. especially the great experience this place offers.

Al Hashimi, who will lead the world’s largest show that opened its doors to the world on October 1, said that Expo 2020 will also bring us through collaboration, strong connections, best practices, knowledge and information sharing. Overcome some of these global challenges.

About the number of visitors

When asked if the number of visitors was a natural disappointment, the minister replied, in fact not! no. no. In the midst of this pandemic, I think 9 million people will arrive in a country with a population and population of only 10 million. It’s worth noting.

We are still preparing for better goals, stronger goals, and more meaningful experiences for people. But this is exciting and special for those who pass by.

Expo 2020 Dubai had more than 9.5 million visits by January 11th, with a staggering 60 million virtual visits.

What’s next after the exposition?

According to the Minister, the vast 438-hectare exposition site (estimated to be the same size as 600 football fields) will remain a hub for new technology and innovation. Sandwiched between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Al Hasimi said the site is a natural sister of both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This is an incredible infrastructure of 5G technology with very strong technology support. Everything we build remains. There are also several country pavilions. There are conferences and exhibitions over there. Dubai Metro goes all the way. So, she said, it’s actually a hub for new technology, a hub for new innovation, and plans to roll it out 80 days after it’s closed.

After the expo, which ends in March, 80% of the environment built will be transformed into an integrated multipurpose community called the 2020 District.

Learn from the exposition

The minister said visitors from all over the world, despite the pandemic, gave her and her team a lot of power.

They (visitors) are excited and exploring. They have a great time and they are responsible. And I think we have drawn a lot of power from them.

Al Hashimi said she and her team have grown up and have a deeper understanding of the challenges of hosting a mega event with themselves. I think we all have grown us all. I certainly mean my team. I’m one of them .. I think perspectives get a really strong sense of perspective, resilience .. some of us can deal with pressure .. some of us can’t increase. And that’s neither bad nor good. That is how we make our constitution.

In difficult moments, she picked herself up and said she relied on her team and the leaders of the country who are always with us and their beliefs about us.

Building multilateralism

Al Hashimi said he has great relationships with the countries participating in the Expo and would like to visit some of them. I will continue to grow and bring value to us as an Emiratis and as a UAE. She also said what multilateralism means and what international cooperation means.

In 80 days, Al Hashimi said he wouldn’t think of anything obvious. We are humble in the face of what may still come and respect every moment we have the privilege of being a host.

What will she do at the end of March after the exposition? I take a nice break, the minister said, but soon she added that she would be back to serve her country, her government and her family.

