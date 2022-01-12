Google Cloud has changed the way it compensates sellers who work with partners





Google Cloud has announced a new change in the way salesmen are rewarded for working with partners. Previously, sales reps received equivalent compensation for selling their products or products from partners. Salesmen are currently limited to 30% on how sales of partner products through the Google Cloud marketplace count towards quotas.

Google Cloud has recently shown to boost its partners, but internal changes suggest that the company is taking steps to prioritize, at least in terms of sales.

Announced internally to management last week and re-announced to employees on Monday, the company sells Google Cloud’s own products and sells products marketed to third-party partners. Go back to an important part of the sales reward structure that gives the person the same incentive. , Four sources told insiders.

Currently, Google Cloud has introduced a 30% cap on the amount counted in salesman quotas by selling partner products on the company’s marketplace, according to sources. So, in a fictitious example where a Google Cloud salesperson closes a $ 100,000 worth of a partner’s product through the marketplace, only $ 30,000 counts for that period allocation.

However, there is no such limit on selling your service, giving your sales reps a greater incentive to focus on Google Cloud’s own product line. At the meeting, Google Cloud executives characterized the move as being in line with “industry standards,” sources said.

Google Cloud declined to comment on this story, but announced on Tuesday some new changes to its partnership program, with plans to more than double spending to support the partner ecosystem over the next few years. Announced.

The previous sales structure was a big hit with some of Google Cloud’s partners. They recently told insiders that the approach was like a secret weapon against rival Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. Partners were fascinated by the integration with Google Cloud by their promise to push solutions as hard as salesmen push their own products.

Some people on Google Cloud believe that there are more changes than just conforming to “industry standards.” Two employees tell insiders that the previous structure would be costly to the company, as the Google Cloud unit hasn’t made money yet.

These employees also believe that the customer actually ended up using many products and services from Google Cloud partners, but not from the company itself. It also meant that sales reps would use their company’s time and resources to sell software from partners such as MongoDB and Redis, rather than Google Cloud’s own database products.

Meanwhile, one Google Cloud employee expects the new plan to include fewer partners in customer transactions, given the high incentives salesmen have to sell their products.

At the same time, the announcement on Tuesday shows that Google Cloud is investing in the partner ecosystem in other ways, even though salesmen are focusing on their product lines.

Specifically, Google Cloud blog posts will offer new incentives and rebates to reward partners who invest in providing professional services to help customers build, manage, and maintain their Google Cloud infrastructure. .. We also promised to expand our team to work with our partners, even if we launch a new program to reach our goal of training 40 million people with Google Cloud-related skills.

“The need for highly skilled partners to accelerate customers’ digital transformation is higher than ever. The ecosystem of service partners is a high-value implementation and professional services, industry solutions and digital transformation. We continue to capture great opportunities to provide expertise. ” Google Cloud blog post.

In recent memory, this isn’t the first time Google Cloud has seen a change in how Salesforce approaches work with partners. At the end of last year, Information’s Kevin McLaughlin reported that it had cracked down on partners who resold non-Google software from the Google Cloud Marketplace and was out of control of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of customer transactions. This week, Google Cloud told CRN’s Donna Goodison that these partners will be able to re-sell third-party software from the market.

Martin Coulter contributed to the report of this story.

