PUBG: New State announces January patch, Battleground is now free on PC and console





Krafton has released a major January patch for PUBG: New State. This update will be released next week with new 64-player modes, new firearms, and overall game improvements. Also, the original PC and console game PUBG: Battlegrounds is now available for free.

BR: Extreme (64)

BR: Extreme (64) is a new game mode set on an 8×8 Troi map that lets 64 survivors fight each other with a 20 minute time limit. The battlefield here is randomly selected and limited to a small area that changes from match to match. All players start with a P1911 pistol, a smoke grenade, a fully charged boost meter, and 300 drone credits to buy items and ammunition.

In addition, the trojan will be littered with more vehicles and items for faster gameplay. Players will also be dropped from low altitudes, allowing them to play faster, reducing drone arrivals and teammate relocation times.

New weapons and customization

PUBG: The New States 0.9.23 update introduces the P90 on the battlefield via a care package. The SMG comes with a standard scope and suppressor by default and cannot be changed further. The weapon relies on 5.7mm ammo and will soon be added to the drone store (purchased in the map).

The DP-28 has access to the muzzle slot, allowing players to mount a compensator or flash hider on the front at the expense of gun damage. The Beryl M762 rifle can now be fitted with lightweight stock, reducing bullet spread. However, customizing it also reduces the stability of the weapon.

PUBG: New State will improve the movement. Parkour roll mechanics can perform rolls to prevent falls, significantly reducing damage when jumping from heights. There is also a sadon dash mechanic that allows prone players to instantly enter the sprint. Other changes include the time balance of the game mode and the introduction of Season 1. In this case, all ranks in the preseason will be reset and the rewards for achieving higher ranks will be upgraded.

PUBG: Battlegrounds can now be played for free

PUBG: Battlegrounds, the original PC and console game released in 2017, is now free to play. New players start with a basic account that provides access to most features, but the title also has a premium option called Battleground Plus, as well as the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Prime account.

At a price of $ 12.99 (about Rs 962), players will earn 1,300 bonus G coins (in-game currency), XP boosts, access to ranking modes, custom match features, and a career medal tab to track kills. .. Other statistics, and captain camo set including hats, masks and gloves.

Players who already own the game before the F2P (free-to-play) transition will receive a special commemorative pack. This includes automatic account upgrades to Plus, battle-hardened skins and nameplates, and Legacy Pans for Shackles and Shanks.

In addition to the F2P transition, Update 15.2 will be released on PUBG: Battlegrounds, introducing tactical gear such as drones and EMT (emergency medical technician) gear, allowing players to heal their teammates. Other changes include improved optimizations, updated tutorials for new players, and ping markers that allow for position marking.

