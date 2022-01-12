Apple RCS Messaging: Why Google Needs More Than Apple to Classify Messaging Confusion





In an era when instant messaging apps were thriving, good old SMS was far left behind in the competition. Unless you’re using an iPhone or participating in the Apple ecosystem, iMessage is pretty cool to use with blue exclusivity. Over the last few years, Google has made serious attempts to improve Android messaging using RCS Rich Communication Services. However, it’s difficult to convince Apple to join a more unified messaging system across mobile platforms. However, to improve messaging on Android smartphones, Google needs more than Apple.

What is RCS? How to improve messaging on Android

RCS is a rich communication service that actually replaces the existing SMS and MMS (is there an MMS these days?) System. The RCS isn’t really new, it was born in 2007 and was taken over by the industry group GSMA in 2008. It’s been around for a few years, but it wasn’t until 2019 that Google first appeared. Think of a platform like WhatsApp Live Chat, send photos, videos, documents and place them in your Android phone’s messaging app to see what RCS is.

Why does Google want Apple to be on the RCS?

Hiroshiro Rockheimer, Google’s senior vice president, explained in a series of tweets. Lockheimer said Google isn’t asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. In a tweet, he asked Apple to support the latest iMessage messaging (RCS) industry standards. This is the same as supporting the old SMS / MMS standard. As Rockheimer explained, Google’s argument is very solid, SMS is evolving and better. You can see read receipts, input indicators, better groups, secure 1: 1 messages (groups coming soon) and more. This new standard is called RCS and is currently available. He added that support for RCS will improve the experience for both iOS and Android users. By not incorporating RCS, Apple is curbing the industry, curbing the user experience of not only Android users but also their own customers, he tweeted.

Google patch history using messaging apps

When it comes to messaging, too many experiments have failed in Google’s portfolio over the last decade or so. Apple introduced iMessage in 2011 and has improved significantly since then. On the other hand, Google, which uses Android messaging, was slow to respond to iMessage. With WhatsApp coming and plunging in the Android user base, Google is: a) The reaction is slow. b) There really wasn’t a prominent messaging app. Google has been involved in messaging games for much longer than any other company. Back in 2005, when GTalk was introduced, we’ve seen 16 years of being pretty confused about the creation, improvement, killing, and the message we want to send to our users (what the pun intended). Google Hangouts is probably Google’s most successful messaging service. Still, it has been messed up a lot. He was killed last year to be replaced by Google Chat. Next was Google Allo, a direct rival to WhatsApp launched in 2016. Being a Google app, there was a first topic, but it was everywhere. In other words, it was closed in less than a few years. Google tried to put that message in many apps. There were YouTube messages, map messages, and Stadia messages, but none actually took off. If SMS has been on the bed of death for years, it’s mostly due to Google’s failure to receive the message correctly for years.

Will RCS work with Google and will Apple join?

RCS looks very practical and solid on paper. However, this Google has a fairly checked history of making mistakes when it comes to messaging apps. The big problem with RCS is that it was released in 2008 and some systems cannot be modified. For example, RCS has no end-to-end encryption. This is a very important feature for those who value privacy. Google may believe that adopting Apple could bring RCS to global and large scale. However, it is very unlikely that Apple will participate. Apple has repeatedly revealed that people don’t want to leave the ecosystem. iMessage is an integral part of that ecosystem. If Apple accepts RCS, it will lose its exclusivity and facilitate messaging with Android users. What it could bring is that many iPhone users are likely to switch to Android, which is an unlikely opportunity for Apple to take.

