DVIDS-News-The 3rd Infantry Division Announces Capstone Design Expo in Spring 2022 at Georgia Institute of Technology





Atlanta, Georgia-As part of an educational partnership agreement with the Georgia Institute of Technology, the 3rd Infantry Division soldiers were announced at the Georgia Institute of Technology Capstone Design Expo in the spring of 2022. January 10, 2022 in Atlanta.

Major Patrick Kerins, a third ID special operations integrator, pitched the actual problem to students in the hope that they would sign up to work on the development of the solution. The problem set presented by Kerin included the development of tools and techniques to help soldiers self-heal if the armored vehicle was stuck due to terrain.

The students introduced by Kerins are starting a capstone design course at school. During the course, students work in teams to solve industry problems such as terrain-fixed armored vehicles and develop innovative tools to assist researchers. They can also work on their own entrepreneurial ideas.

Our goal is to solve today’s problems, Kerins said. You can do that by building a relationship with the Georgia Institute of Technology and offering potential climax projects to students in each semester.

The problem set presented by Kerin was identified by the Junior Level 3rd Infantry Division, who regularly uses armored vehicles and often needs assistance in recovering stuck vehicles.

The presentation at this exposition will address Marne’s innovation efforts by taking up ideas and issues generated by soldiers at the department level and injecting them into academic institutions to provide further improvements and potential solutions. Will be added to. It complements modernization efforts by providing a variety of perspectives.

Kerins wasn’t the only presenter of the day, but his pitch seemed to resonate with the students.

Captain Troy Batugal, a graduate student at the Georgia Institute of Technology and an officer of the 75th Infantry Division, said the problem stood out from others because of its large size. This is a common problem that can be solved and saves a lot of tanker time and stress.

Since Batugal is a graduate student, he is not eligible to attend the Capstone Design Course, but he said he saw many student groups approaching Kerin in the hope of attending the project.

Past expositions have witnessed projects that have made great strides for industry sponsors and saved millions of dollars in R & D spending. Networking experiences for students also give students the opportunity to make a lasting impression with their potential employer.

Throughout the semester, students who sign up to tackle this issue will work on developing solutions with the goal of marketing the solution or prototype solution during the final separate expo.

