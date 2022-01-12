Google says iMessage is too powerful





Google went to Twitter this weekend and complained that iMessage was too influential for today’s kids. Ron Amadeo writes via Ars Technica: In response to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the company details the confinement and social pressure that Apple’s walled gardens are causing among teens in the United States. iMessage brands text from iPhone users with a blue background and provides additional functionality. On the other hand, the text from the Android smartphone is displayed in green and only the basic SMS function is set. According to the article, “teens and college students are afraid of the expulsion of porcelain pieces associated with green text. Social pressure is obvious and reports of being disfellowshipped or identified after switching from the iPhone. There is also. ” Google feels this is a problem.

“IMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying,” the official Android Twitter account wrote. “Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry,” said Google SVP Rockheimer Hiroshi, “Apple’s iMessage lock-in is documented. It’s a strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for companies that have fairness with humanity as a central part of marketing .. The standard for fixing this is today. It exists. ”

The “solution” that Google is promoting here is RCS, a rich communication service. This is the GSMA standard since 2008 and is gradually gaining attention as an upgrade to SMS. RCS adds typing indicators, user presence, and better image sharing to carrier messaging. However, because it was a carrier standard 14 years ago, it lacks many of the features needed for modern messaging services, such as end-to-end encryption and support for non-telephone devices. Google tries to band-aid aging standards with its “Google Messaging” client, but the result is many clunky solutions that don’t add to good modern messaging services. Since RCS replaced SMS, Google has campaigned to get the industry to upgrade. After years of protests, all US aircraft carriers are on board and have some support among international aircraft carriers. The largest holdout is Apple, which only supports SMS via iMessage. “Google is clearly questioning the popularity of iMessage. The company hopes that this publicly embarrassing campaign will change the way Apple thinks about RCS,” Amadeo concludes. “But Google is probably the least reliable of any other tech company when it comes to messaging services, so giving advice to other companies about messaging strategies is a funny idea. If a company really wants to do something about iMessage. , You should try to compete with it. ”

Read more: Eddy Cue wanted to bring iMessage to Android in 2013 Apple says iMessage “will hurt more than it helps us” on Android

