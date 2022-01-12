Google Cloud Integrated Partner Sales Team Doubles Partner Spending





Google Cloud consolidates ecosystem and channel sales teams into a single partner organization, promising to double partner spending over the next few years, including partner incentives, and streamline marketability To do.

According to Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Google Cloud’s Global Ecosystem and Channels, this change is moving towards a “very important extension” for Google Cloud to target its partner ecosystem.

Changes in customer purchasing patterns are the impetus for integrating previously separate sales teams, “more opportunities to connect a complete industry value network to solve customer problems. By providing it to our partners, we benefit them, “said Ichhpurani.

“We are reorganizing our overall approach to partnership,” he told CRN in an exclusive interview this week. Google Cloud hosts Accelerate, the annual internal sales kick-off for the year. “We will integrate global system integrators (SIs), ISVs (independent software vendors), technology partners, Google cloud marketplaces, partner engineering and strategic business development capabilities with global channel sales organizations. Work with solution-specific SIs, regional system integrators, MSPs (managed service providers), and partner advantage programs. “

The integrated organization will be overseen by Ichhpurani. Ichhpurani will report to Robert Enslin, Google Cloud’s sales president, rather than CEO Thomas Kurian. Channel Chief Carolee Gearhart, Vice President of Global Channel Sales and SMB Sales, who previously reported to Enslin, now reports to Ichhpurani.

“I really oversaw the global ecosystem, business development capabilities, marketplaces and partner engineering capabilities, but now I also undertake global channel organizations,” said Inchhpurani.

According to Ichhpurani, customers don’t just see the cloud as a “lift and shift” opportunity to save money, they have a digital transformation agenda to access Google Cloud to rethink their business processes and rethink their business models. I am reinventing it.

“The innovation agenda drives many important cloud purchases,” said Ichhpurani. “(Customers) want to work with service partners and other partners such as ISVs to complement their solutions. There are fewer and less one-to-one partnerships.”

If Google Cloud helps transform phone companies, move network capabilities to the edge, or help retailers with supply chain problems, it’s more commonly a partner to solve customer problems. Network is included.

“We are actually talking to a client that all our partners are working with to solve this problem,” said Ichhpurani. “This is an evolution of the way partnerships are occurring and that’s why we wanted to bring all our partner types together under one roof. We have a future for partnerships and how to pursue them. , We see it very much as what we call a “value network”. “

Google Cloud will consider the solutions you plan to build in the next few years and the gaps or gaps your partners can build with advanced capabilities.

“Next, we will work together to build ISVs, content partners, technology partners, and SI syndicates to jointly innovate and build end-to-end solutions for this customer,” said Ichhpurani. “That’s why it was important to put all of this together, and the lines are blurry depending on the type of partner.”

Increased partner incentives and transition funding

According to Ichhpurani, Google Cloud plans to double its partner’s incentive spending, from co-marketing funds to training and activation funds to co-innovation funds.

He wouldn’t quantify those increases, but “partners will definitely see the difference. This is a very important increase in all categories.”

According to Ichhpurani, Google Cloud has increased its channel partner funding by a factor of 10 since launching its partner program, the Partner Advantage Program, which was revamped in mid-2019.

“We will also dramatically increase migration funding and subsidize transition partners for our customers,” he said. “We are reducing customer costs, which is an even greater opportunity for our partners to participate.”

Google Cloud is also investing more in its partners to support its source business, including new programs for lead generation and lead sharing with SI.

“We really want to encourage our partners to support our procurement and growth,” said Ichhpurani.

Solution-specific SI partner

In addition, Google Cloud is more towards solution-specific SI partners to meet customer demand for partners with deep expertise in areas such as data and analytics, artificial intelligence / machine learning, security, and application modernization. We are directing a lot of resources.

“That’s another big area we’re focusing on in 2022,” said Ichhpurani. “The digital transformation journey isn’t just about migrating apps anymore, it’s about how to modernize apps and enable new business processes. That is, we need to rethink our application portfolio.”

Google Cloud is increasing its investment to help SI develop market development programs for industry-specific solutions and use them to create more pre-integrated industry ISVs and Google Cloud artificial intelligence solutions. increase.

Double ISV resources

The ISV ecosystem and its revenue growth have increased significantly Google Cloud has more than doubled the resources that help ISVs “SaaS” their applications.

“More and more people want to build cloud modern architectures, where they want to containerize them, enable microservices, and leverage Google’s SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) best practices. “Masu,” said Ichhpurani.

Cloud providers are “dramatically” increasing their resources to bring to market with ISVs by expanding their market development funding pool and ISV-dedicated regional sales and technical teams.

In the first three quarters of 2021, Google Cloud saw a 550% increase in total third-party transactions on Google Cloud Marketplace compared to the same period in 2020. This is primarily driven by ISVs.

We also use Google Distributed Cloud to create new ISV monetization models to deliver products in hybrid environments, multiple clouds, and the edge of the network. ISVs will be able to build industry-specific 5G and edge solutions that leverage Google Cloud’s telecommunications provider ecosystem and over 140 Google network edge locations.

