Google really wants Apple to support RCS messaging





Google was unable to establish a messaging platform for Android devices comparable to Apple’s iMessage. Between the slow death of Google Hangouts, the short life of Google Allo, and the gradual deployment of RCS that relies on either a specific application (mainly Google Messages) or a mobile network operator, Google still completes it. I don’t understand. That doesn’t prevent the company from encouraging Apple to implement RCS, though.

Rich Communication Services (RCS for short) is a technology aimed at replacing SMS. Most implementations of RCS support larger files, read indicators, and other features that are common in Internet-based messaging services. Like iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and other applications, SMS uses phone numbers for identification and messaging when sending text messages to someone. If both people have phones that support RCS, the message should automatically use the new technology.

In response to an article in the Wall Street Journal entitled “Why ApplesiMessage Wins: Teens Fear Green Text Bubbles,” Rockheimer Hiroshi (Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Play, Google Photos SVP) follows on Twitter: It says. Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. The official Android Twitter account quotes Rockheimer’s message, adding: Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry. “

Neither tweet mentions it directly, but RCS is the standard that Google considers a solution. Google initially relied on adding RCS support to mobile network operators, but if it was too late, Google Messages would enable RCS support for everyone installed as the default SMS application. started. However, RCS still requires a Google or Samsung messaging application (there isn’t yet an API for third-party apps like SMS does), and end-to-end encryption isn’t always supported. RCS also relies on the ownership (and sharing) of mobile numbers, not free email addresses or other identifiers.

Google used the open XMPP protocol to support cross-platform messaging in the era of Google Chat (for example, AOL Instant Messenger and Google Chat people could talk to each other), but the company said in 2013. I stopped it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-apple-rcs-messaging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos