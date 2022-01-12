Denial of ownership by non-Florida lawyers hinders innovation





In general, the provision and access to legal services is broken. Being too late, jurisdictions across the United States are beginning to look at ways to improve access to justice, and non-lawyer ownership of law firms is a prime candidate for institutional improvement. In 2021, there was hope that the Florida headquarters would become one of the leaders in innovation in this area. However, accepting the definition of madness, the Florida Bar Governing Body decided that doing the same thing instead would have different consequences.

Most people who need legal services don’t get it because they can’t afford it. In 2017, Legal Services Corporation found that the majority of low-income Americans (86%) usually need civil affairs related to fundamental life-changing issues such as eviction of peasants, custody procedures for children, and debt. We have released a report revealing that we are not receiving legal services. collection.

Although the United States is one of the most concentrated lawyers in the world, it ranks 108th out of 128 countries in access to justice, after Zimbabwe, Nicaragua and Afghanistan. 60 percent of small business owners who have what they characterize as a major threat to their business do not have a lawyer to help them.

In light of these realities, the Florida Supreme Court has appointed a special committee focused on ways to improve the provision of legal services. The committee, consisting of the former President of Florida Bar and other major Florida lawyers, published a report in June to consider ways to improve the relationship between lawyers and consumers.

Most importantly, the report acknowledges that banning non-lawyers from owning part of a law firm has created a marginal barrier to increased access to justice. rice field. A study of the report strongly suggests that attorney-only ownership directly leads to innovation failures in marketing, financial systems, and project management (perform Excel calculations or prepare a compelling slide show). Ask a lawyer who knows to do it).

This ban impedes access to justice by curbing external investment, reducing capital and thus making it difficult for law firms to innovate business practices. Joint ventures with other service providers will be impossible, leading to inefficient processes, clunky interfaces and unintegrated services.

Lawyers, on the other hand, are forced to run businesses that are not taught in the Faculty of Law, not legal affairs.

For these reasons, Arizona’s sister bar recognized that it would be beneficial for citizens to allow non-lawyers to take ownership of the law firm. Arizona lawyers said the initial (almost 100 years ago) ban on non-lawyer ownership in law firms was rooted in economic protectionism. It’s not an airy desire to protect the people.

Arizona amended the rules in August 2020 to follow in the footsteps of England, Wales and British Columbia, recognizing ownership of non-law firms. This will drive innovation, improve service to consumers and lower prices.

However, while our lawyer’s policy here is subject to the Florida Bar Association and has clues about access to justice, in a report on June 28, 2021, they unanimously, Non-law firm employee.

After all, non-lawyer ownership leads to concerns that the company will be profit-driven rather than pursuing the best interests of the customers delivered that day. In other words, under a non-lawyer veneer, the board rejected the proposal because the law firm focused too much on profits and too much on customers.

Florida bar blinds to the reality of the legal profession

While eager to turn a blind eye to the current reality of the legal profession, it is dishonest to hold the pearl of a profit-centric law firm. The largest law firm in the United States has grown significantly over the last five years and proudly broadcasts the profits of each partner, reflecting continued growth.

These companies are the creators of arbitration clauses, class action waivers, limitation of liability clauses, and other advanced legal strategies aimed at undermining consumer rights. Yet, at the same time, free commitments from the majority of civil litigation law firms are notorious for being weak at best.

You don’t need to have any particular insight to understand why you’re lurking under the Florida Bar Board’s decision. Persistence of the myths of protected trade and exceptionalism of lawyers. But no one but a lawyer is evil. And sometimes lawyers are not good at their work.

You need to overhaul your system, or at least give it a try. If we really care about our commitment to our clients, Florida Bar needs to grant ownership of a non-lawyer law firm (minority) in court. Florida Bar will continue to hold the (majority) attorney owners of these companies accountable for their ongoing commitment to the best interests of their clients.

If the Governor of Florida is really interested in protecting the public, the opportunity to repair a broken system cannot be shortened. Instead, if the board is more interested in protecting the lawn, it should be polite to us and just have the courage to say so.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the State Department or its owners.

Write for us: Author Guidelines

Author information

Etan Mark is the founder of Mark Migdal & Hayden, a boutique litigation law firm in Florida. With over 15 years of experience as a commercial litigant, he serves clients in multiple jurisdictions involved in complex business disputes.

Josh Migdal is the founder of Mark Migdal & Hayden, a boutique litigation law firm in Florida. As a trusted counselor and commercial litigant, Josh represents clients such as banks, public and private companies, real estate developers, investors and owners, technology entrepreneurs, game operators, family offices and hotels. ..

Donald J. Hayden is the founder of Mark Migdal & Hayden, a boutique litigation law firm in Florida. He is a commercial litigant specializing in commercial cross-border disputes and international arbitration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/tech-and-telecom-law/florida-bars-rejection-of-non-attorney-ownership-thwarts-innovation

