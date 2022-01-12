Amazon’s Republic Day is from January 17th to 20th. Prime members getting early access on January 16th





Amazon has announced the long-awaited 2022 Republic Day sale. This starts on January 17th and continues until January 20th. The sale starts on January 16th, as prime members usually have early access to one of the big members. amount of sales. Amazon’s sale includes smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty products, as well as large appliances such as TVs and refrigerators.

Amazon also offers an immediate discount of 10% on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include free EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, Amazon Pay Later, and some debit and credit cards.

Amazon hasn’t disclosed every transaction in detail, but discounts apply to smartphone brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, tecno, and Xiaomi. Older products usually tend to get big discounts, so it’s a good time to sell even if you’re considering upgrading to an Apple iPhone. The latest iPhone 13 may also include some great exchange offers and deals, which will further reduce the price.

Amazon says TV will also get a discount during the sale. Brands such as Redmi (32 and 50), OnePlus, Samsung, Sony and Mi will be available during the sale. Other high-tech products that can be expected to offer significant discounts are laptops, headphones and other accessories. You can also buy Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, and Bosch appliances at a discounted price.

According to the company, the company’s own Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices offer discounts of up to 50%. Of course, the sale extends to all categories, including baby products, fashion, beauty and groceries.

Amazon also states that “customers will have access to a wide range of choices offered by small businesses” in the country, including local stores of Rs 10,000 from 450 cities. The Great Republic Day sale will also showcase Amazon seller products in a variety of other programs, including Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, India and the world’s top brands.

