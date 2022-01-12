Just use Google Earth, Florida Building says





Insurance companies no longer need to hire expensive expert witnesses in some claim disputes, but to indicate the age of property damage if the Florida Senate bill is enacted and approved by the State Supreme Court. You can rely on Google Maps and images.

The Florida Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 634 on Monday. This allows the court to accept some websites and web images as evidence through the implementation of the “Judiciary Notice” as long as the date stamp is displayed. The other side may oppose and the judge may not allow electronic media if the image can be shown to be inaccurate, a bill drafted by Senator Jennifer Bradley of R-Orange Park. Read.

A quick check of Google reveals that the street view of Google Maps shows the capture date of the image at the bottom of the photo. Google Earth provides a multi-year date range when zoomed out enough, but only in some locales.

“The homeowners say the storm caused the damage, and Google Earth’s view is that the storm wasn’t there in advance,” said Curry Pasic, a lawyer for the plaintiff in Jacksonville, who agreed with the bill. Said. “Instead of having to fight experts and invite experts to say” this is new “or” this is old “, it’s common sense. “

According to bill proponents, web-based mapping and imaging services have become almost a second nature for most people today, and it’s time for courts to take full advantage of them. Pajcic said the idea was approved by the Florida Bar Association’s Evidence Rules Committee.

Senator Bradley

“This is a good bill,” said lawyer Bradley. “It will promote the judicial economy and greatly smooth the process for trial.”

No one on the Senate committee opposed the bill.

The legislative analysis of the bill points out that the principle of judicial notice allows courts to find evidence to be true and accurate without formal fact-finding. And Florida law has long included procedural and substantive rules that courts must follow.

But that does not mean that the court system agrees with Congress’s instructions.

“Essentially procedural legislation, even those passed by the legislature, must be approved by the Supreme Court. Occasionally, the court refuses to make legislative changes,” the bill analysis said. I am.

The document states that the court states that judicial notices should be used with the utmost care, and that the Court of Appeals may refuse to use the practices of the Court of Appeals. For example, in an Ohio case, a lower court received a judicial notice and found that Bud Lite was considered a beer sold to minors and did not require alcohol content testing.

However, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed it and found that state law requires a beverage called beer to contain a certain level of alcohol.

Bill analysis and a meeting of the Florida Senate delve into how the use of Google images in court affects adjusters and expert witnesses who may be asked to testify about the age of damages. did not.

SB 634 is currently awaiting action on the Senate Trade and Tourism Commission. If passed through the entire legislature and signed by the Governor, the bill will come into effect on July 1, 2022.

Photo: Google Earth view of Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, possible roof damage.

Topics Proceedings Florida Claims

