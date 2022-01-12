2022 technology industry forecast for people





In the tech industry, I think 2022 will be that person’s year. In addition to the company’s attention from the acquisition to the customer, from considering how to support the hybrid work of the employee while the employee is engaged in the job, the employee in both technical and personal sense I anticipate moving to consider ways to keep employees safe. While the work is being developed in a whole new way, while keeping in mind the need to foster a connected culture.

We’ve found that many companies are shifting their strategies to focus on customers rather than acquisitions. This change can be felt both externally and internally as many revenue and commercial employees move to customer roles. For those who are already customer-oriented, this is a brilliant time. Some consider the CEO role to be a stepping stone to the CEO position, but it’s not surprising to see many CCOs jump to the CEO position this year.

As customer attention grows, I predict that artificial intelligence will play a central role in creating preemptive customer strategies. Preemptive strategies include understanding the future needs of our customers and seamlessly providing solutions to those future needs. Smart enterprises play a key role in predicting future customer needs by leveraging AI analytics.

AI can also play a major role in returning to work. Some companies predict that they will return to work in the office in 2022, while others have abandoned the idea of ​​a physical workplace. Most companies will adapt to some form of hybrid work. Implementing automation that increases employee productivity is paramount to supporting hybrid work. Enterprises often think about how automation can help them serve their customers, such as through self-service. It’s important to remember that automation can also help internal processes and employees. A survey conducted last year showed how fostering a connected culture through effective technology can increase employee productivity and well-being. According to other surveys, if employees are happy, so are customers. Keeping in mind the ethical challenges of AI is important for both the front end and the back end. More and more ethical leaders share what they need to care about future ethics.

Managing the hybrid workforce also entails new risks. As companies are attracted to new types of technology to run new hybrid workplaces, they must also prioritize technology security to protect both themselves and their customers. Heather Hinton, our Chief Information Security Officer, a respected expert in the field of cybersecurity, recently published an important article entitled “Key Zero Trust Practices for the CyberSecure Hybrid Workforce.” did. next year.

Due to the new “work from anywhere” culture and mass layoffs, the talent pool is saturated. When hiring, I think it’s wise to consider how to create and maintain an excellent culture for those who wake up every day to be their best. Now is the time to create a culture that is so magnificent that no one wants to leave it, as people are so rooted in the purpose of their work. I think one of the best ways to keep people from leaving is to hire strong individual contributors and train them in-house to become your best talent. It is to guarantee. Companies also need to pay attention to combating unconscious bias in employment, especially for women, and especially considering how many women have left the workforce during a pandemic.

Last but not least, in a world that is more “always on” than ever before, we are all as work is brought into many homes, raising entirely new questions about the balance between work and life. , I believe we need to pay attention to self-care. care. As a parent, I have set up several “mama breaks” this year as a way to balance the mental changes between work and family.

RingCentral Ventures announced TaskHuman as one of its first partners. My employees and I are users and fans of this health and wellness app that connects employees to professional coaches on any device at any time. I think companies need to encourage employees to take care of their minds and bodies in new hybrid ways that reflect their work. There is no one-size-fits-all self-care strategy. Paying time and attention to the enjoyment of self-care, such as through interesting and exciting apps, is a way to remind staff that we care about them outside of their work role. I think 2022 will definitely be the year we all need and want to see such support for the new hybrid life we ​​are developing.

I predict that 2022 will be the year for that person, the customer. Businesses that leverage advanced technology to serve people, whether employees or customers, thrive. Technology is here to improve the experience without being bothersome and impersonal. And how companies apply technology makes a difference.

Faiza Hughell is RingCentral’s Chief Customer Officer, focused on customer success in all markets and regions.

