Logitech LitraGlow Review | PCMag





Proper lighting is essential for creating all kinds of content and for making video calls look good. Video lights are useful, but most of the time they aren’t designed to appear at the top of your monitor, next to your webcam. Logitech Litra Glow is a unique screen-friendly video light that uses flexible monitor clips, USB power, and optional software controls to illuminate your webcam ideally without the need for a lot of work or desk space. Provide. For $ 59.99, it’s an accessible way to put your brightest face in front of your camera.

A small box of long clips

The Litra Glow is a 3.6 x 3.6 x 1.0 inch (HWD) plastic box with a translucent front and a dark gray back. The front panel illuminates the light with a moderate diffusion effect. On the back, in addition to the USB-C port, there is a power button and locker for brightness and color temperature. Includes a 5-foot USB-C-USB-A cable.

The light is mounted on a hinge that is both rotatable and tiltable on a 7 inch long plastic monitor clip. The wide hooks on the top fold to support the front and top edges of the screen, and the rubber legs near the bottom hold the clip firmly in place. The inner arm can slide upwards, which makes the clip very long and gives some light from the top of the screen and webcam. A small notch at the bottom of the arm pushes the cable behind the clip. When you remove the light from the clip, you’ll see a 1/4 inch screw hole for use with a tripod or other mount.

Adjustment and software

Litra Glow can be used by simply connecting it to a powered USB port and pressing a button on the back. Alternatively, you can use Logitech’s GHub software by connecting it to your computer’s USB port. Both methods provide the same control, adjusting brightness up to 250 lumens and color temperature from 2,700K to 6,500K. G Hub also offers several presets that you can skip between warm candlelight and bright cool blue with the click. Once you’ve found the best settings for different rooms and time zones, you can also save your own presets.

You can use the software slider to adjust the light faster than holding down a physical button. The webcam view, on the other hand, allows you to see the settings visually as you make adjustments. Note that the webcam view only works if something else isn’t already using the camera. If you are running your camera through OBS or other software, you will need to check your camera while fine-tuning the lights.

Illuminate the result

I mounted the Litra Glow at the top of the monitor, about a foot to the left of the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam, and tested it in a relatively dark room (during the day, I turned off the lights, closed the curtains, and adjusted the monitor as follows: did). It will be dark). When it’s darkest, the light fills my face and provides a gentle glow that helps counteract the light passing through the curtain behind me, and when it’s brightest, it illuminates me very hard and hurt my eyes. .. The color temperature range of light clearly extends from the very cold 6,500K to the very warm, almost incandescent 2,700K.

From left to right: darkest setting, brightest setting (photo: Will Greenwald)

LitraGlow worked very well on my monitor. Not only the brightness and temperature, but also the height of the light and the distance from the webcam can be adjusted, so you can properly illuminate your face without blowing or disagreeing with the lights and walls of the surrounding room. increase. You can also tilt the light back and reflect it onto the ceiling for a more diffuse look. However, the small squares still emit bright light, so unless you hold your face at a particular angle, reflections appear when you put on your glasses, regardless of the position of the light on the monitor.

From left to right: coolest setting, warmest setting (Photo: Will Greenwald)

To be fair, in most cases the light from the monitor itself will appear in the glasses unless you tilt your head in a particular direction. Direct lighting requires a very large diffuser to scatter light over a wide area. The size of the LitraGlow and the design of the top of its monitor prevent it. And Litra Glow tends to be less noticeable than the many harsh and overly bright ringlights people use today.

Monitor-friendly lighting

Logitech Litra Glow is a flexible and economical video light for content creators with a reasonable budget and space. Monitor clips allow you to mount lights at the top of your monitor or laptop screen as close to or as far as your webcam allows, so you don’t need desktop space for a tripod. Adjustable height and rotating tilted hinges allow you to set the light at the optimal angle for your shot. Software control also allows you to fine-tune brightness and color temperature on the fly without physically touching the light.

Inexpensive USB-powered video lights are readily available, but are usually not designed for webcams. These are usually made for mounting on digital camera accessory shoes. Setting it up to work properly on your monitor or somewhere on your desk can easily increase the price. There are lights attached to some other monitors, but they have little height adjustment or software control. As a one-piece lighting solution suitable for webcam setup, Logitech Litra Glow is a simple and competent option that is easy to recommend.

